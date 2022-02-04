Anyone who owns a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro may have encountered one of the numerous bugs that have emerged in the months since Google released its best Android phones last year. While some of them have already been fixed, such as the Microsoft Teams emergency calling bug, new ones keep cropping up every now and then.

The latest bug to affect the Google Pixel 6 series was discovered after an update to the Google Photos app. As PhoneArena has spotted, attempting to use the Magic Eraser feature would cause the Photos app to crash.

It is not clear what's causing the problem, but several users have voiced out the same sentiment on Twitter and Reddit. The general consensus is that the mysterious bug was introduced by a recent Photos update.

In response to one complaint, a Google representative appears to have acknowledged the problem on Twitter. However, as of now, there is no known solution to the problem, other than the generic troubleshooting steps outlined on the Google Play support page.

Magic Eraser is one of the best Pixel 6 features used by Google as part of its extensive marketing effort for the flagship series. But right now, it's causing one of the worst nightmares a Pixel 6 owner has ever had.

It's the latest bug to affect Google's newest flagship series since its release. In December of last year, the Mountain View-based tech giant disabled Call Screening and Hold For Me due to a bug that arrived alongside the December update. Prior to that, the phones were ghost dialing random contacts for some users.

At the moment, it appears that the only practical workaround is to avoid updating to the latest version of the Photos app, assuming Magic Eraser still functions as usual on your device.