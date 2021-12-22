Google hasn't had much luck with Android 12 on the Pixel 6, particularly given its growing list of bugs that users are coming across. The latest problem has affected some of Google Assistant's coolest and most helpful calling features.

Google confirmed on Wednesday via a community post that it has disabled Call Screen and Hold For Me due to a bug that introduced in the December update. Particularly, the bug seems to affect those with the SQ1D version of the update, which is effectively every Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that has received the December patch. Older Pixel phones seem unaffected.

Call Screening is a neat feature that allows users to have Google Assistant ask why an unknown caller is calling so that the user can decide whether or not to answer. Hold For Me is powered by Google Duplex and stays on hold for you so that you can perform other tasks while you wait for the person on the other end to answer.

Many users have yet to receive the December update on their Pixel 6 devices. However, if you're unsure, you can check your version by navigating to Settings > About Phone > Build number.

"Our teams are actively working on resolving this issue," says a Google Product Support Manager. "We will provide any updates on this post as they become available."

Meanwhile, it's recommended that users subscribe to the community post for updates on the issue, however, we'll also be sure to keep a look out for any updates. That said, this latest problem doesn't look too great for one of our best Android phones of 2021.