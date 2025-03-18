Amazon just revealed a 'Big Spring Sale' event, so I'm gathering all the best early Android deals LIVE

It's official: Amazon's Big Spring Sale event is set to kick off on March 25th and run through the 31st. While we wait for the deals to go live, Amazon has decided to kick off the festivities early with a sitewide teaser sale, showcasing a lineup of excellent discounts on smartphones, Alexa devices, tablets, and more.

Keep reading for a selection of my favorite offers available ahead of the big sale, followed by some live updates from yours truly. I've been working events like Prime Day and Black Friday for many years now, and I've figured out the best ways to find truly great deals while avoiding discounts that only look impressive. Didn't find anything today? Check back later: I'll be updating this guide for the duration of the sale.

My top early deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 256GB: $1,199 $949 at Amazon Google's answer to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a powerful device with a stunning display, all the latest AI-boosted software features, and a seven-year update promise. Buy the phone unlocked from Amazon today and you'll score a straight $250 discount — you don't even need to wait for the sale to officially start!

Meta Quest 3 512GB: $499.99, plus $50 Amazon credit and Batman: Arkham Shadow at Amazon Deals on the Meta Quest 3 are typically hard to find, but you can actually get a $50 Amazon credit when you buy the VR headset ahead of the big sale. You'll also get a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow with your purchase, an additional $50 value.

Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm (Wi-Fi): $349.99 $289.99 at Amazon It's no secret that we're big fans of the Google Pixel Watch 3. This stylish wearable boasts a sophisticated water droplet-inspired design with a vibrant AMOLED display, powerful Snapdragon chip, and all of the latest health and fitness tracking features from Fitbit. It's not a massive discount, but buy the watch today and you'll score $60 off your purchase, no matter the size or style.

Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB: $139.99 $94.99 at Amazon One of the best Fire tablets that Amazon has ever produced, the Fire HD 10 is a versatile device with a Full HD display, Dolby Atmos speakers, and up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge. Buy the lockscreen ad-supported version of the tablet and you'll only pay $94.99. If you hate those ads, upgrade to the ad-free version and you'll still get 45 bucks off.

Beats Studio Pro: $349.99 $179.95 at Amazon They won't win any awards of innovation, but the Beats Studio Pro headphones get the job done with balanced sound, active noise cancellation, and a few surprising features, such as spatial audio support. Buy these cans from Amazon today and you'll score a whopping 49% discount, knocking the price down to only $179.95.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB: $219.99 $164.75 at Amazon Our top pick for the best cheap Android tablet around, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus features a slim, durable build with great battery life, Snapdragon performance, and expandable storage up to 1TB (with microSD). Days before Amazon's Big Spring Sale is set to officially kick off, you can grab this versatile device and get a straight 25% knocked off the purchase price.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: $229 $179 at Amazon Need a new pair of wireless earbuds? The Pixel Buds Pro 2 remain an excellent choice for both veteran Google fans and the uninitiated, coming complete with active noise cancellation, customizable EQ, and Gemini AI integration. Best of all, the Buds Pro 2 are currently chilling with a 22% discount at Amazon, days before the big sale is set to officially kick off.