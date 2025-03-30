Quick! Grab over $100 OFF the Galaxy S24 FE before Amazon's Spring Sale ends

The latest in Samsung phone deals is here just as spring arrives. For this year's Amazon Big Spring Sale, the retailer has sprung a 16% discount on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, offering $100 in savings on this phone that's typically a little pricey for what you get.

This particular deal is for the 128GB configuration, and the latest Samsung FE phone sports a large 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED display that users love. It also features a 50MP rear camera and 10MP front camera, 8GB of RAM, and the classic Galaxy ecosystem that buyers have come to love.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (128GB): $649.99 $547.99 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale The Amazon Big Spring Sale is here with all the best deals of the season, including over $100 off for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. Most of all, we like this generation's "Fan Edition" phone for the slightly upgraded 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED screen, as well as a boost in battery life from the previous generation. Plus, get access to a wide range of Galaxy AI features and compatibility with other Galaxy devices.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a phone with a vibrant AMOLED display; battery life is a major selling-point for you when it comes to phones; you want a phone that comes with the latest AI features, without going with the latest-gen phone.

❌Skip this deal if: you want an even more affordable smartphone than this; you like smaller phones; you'd rather upgrade to the S25, S25 Plus, or S25 Ultra.

Samsung launched the S24 FE last September, featuring a vibrant 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED display, as well as a 4,700mAh battery, both of which were upgrades from the S23 FE. At the time, we said this phone was a little pricey for the offering, but over $100 off might be just the right price point for interested parties. However, the screen features a quick 120Hz refresh rate, while Samsung says battery life can last up to 28 hours of "watching" time, or 81 hours of listening time.

The "Fan Edition" S24 also boasts 8GB of RAM, a 50MP primary rear camera lens, AI features such as Generative Edit, Slow-mo, Portrait Studio, Circle to Search, and more. Additionally, those with other Samsung devices will find user-friendly compatibility, with added Galaxy features such as extended displays, quick file transfers, special lossless listening codecs, and more.