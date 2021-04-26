While PlayStation may not have a service like Xbox Game Pass, it still has a subscription service that offers tons of games in the form of PlayStation Now. The service has hundreds of PS2, PS3, and PS4 games ready to play all on demand, and is available across the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and even on PC for those who may want to utilize it there. Currently, more than 800 games are available on the service, with new titles added every month and ranging from some of the best PS4 games released to more niche titles.

April 2021 PlayStation Now releases Marvel's Avengers

Marvel's Avengers may not have been the smash hit that some fans were expecting, but it's still an epic third-person action-adventure game featuring some of the most iconic superheroes in the world. In the game, you'll play with a surprisingly large (and still growing) roster of superheroes as you defend Earth from a whole host of villains. Borderlands 3

The extremely popular looter shooter franchise is back and features just as many weapons, chaos, and jokes as the original two games did. In Borderlands 3, you'll choose to play as one of four new Vault Hunters, each with their own skill trees, abilities, and play styles. Much like Marvel's Avengers, you can play through this solo or group up with friends to power your way through the world and take down enemies. The Long Dark

The Long Dark is a survival game that challenges players to explore a large, frozen wilderness in the aftermath of a geomagnetic disaster. Players won't encounter any zombies, but they will still have to battle it out against the bitter elements and all of the threats Mother Nature has at her disposal. Available games on PlayStation Now, as of April 2021 A-E A Bastard's Tale

A Boy and His Blob

ABZÛ

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Aces of the Luftwaffe

Act It Out! A Game Of Charades

Active Soccer 2 DX

Adam's Venture: Origins

ADR1FT

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion

Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault

Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders

Air Conflicts VIETNAM ULTIMATE EDITION

AIR CONFLICTS: PACIFIC CARRIERS

Air Conflicts: Secret Wars

Air Conflicts: Vietnam

AKIBA'S BEAT

Akiba's Trip: Undead and Undressed

Alchemic Jousts

Alex Kidd in Miracle World

ALIEN RAGE

ALIEN SPIDY

ALIENATION

All Zombies Must Die!

Alone in the Dark: Inferno

Altered Beast

Amazing Discoveries in Outer Space

Anarchy: Rush Hour

Anna Extended Edition

Anodyne

Anomaly 2

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition

AO Tennis 2

APB Reloaded

Ape Escape 2

Aqua Panic!

Ar Nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star

Aragami

Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Arcana Heart 3

Arcana Heart 3: Love Max!!!

ArcaniA - The Complete Tale

Armageddon Riders

Asdivine Hearts

Assault Suit Leynos

Assetto Corsa

Asura's Wrath

Atari Flashback Classics Vol 1

Atari Flashback Classics Vol 2

Atelier Ayesha: THE ALCHEMIST OF DUSK

Atelier Escha & LOGY - ALCHEMISTS OF THE DUST SKY

Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland

Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea

Azkend 2

Back to Bed

Backgammon Blitz

BAJA: EDGE OF CONTROL HD

Bang Bang Racing

Bard's Gold

Baseball Riot

Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year

Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham Origins

Battalion Commander

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battle Fantasia

BATTLE OF TILES EX

Battle Princess of Arcadias

Battle Worlds: Kronos

Battlefield 4™

Battlefield™ Hardline

Bellator MMA Onslaught

Ben 10

Bentley's Hackpack

BEYOND: Two Souls

Big Sky Infinity

Bionic Commando: Rearmed

Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2

Bioshock

BioShock 2

BioShock Infinite

Black Knight Sword

Black Mirror

BLADESTORM: Nightmare

Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War

BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger

BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma

BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend

BlazBlue: Central Fiction

BlazeRush

Bloodborne

Blood Bowl 2

Blood Knights

Bloodborne™

BloodRayne: Betrayal

Bodycount

Bokosuka Wars II

Bolt

Bomberman Ultra

Bombing Busters

Borderlands

Borderlands 3

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

Bound

Bound by Flame

Braid

Brave

Brawlout

Brick Breaker

Bridge Constructor

Brink

Broforce

Broken Age

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

BRUT@L

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Burn Zombie Burn: The Diarrhea Bundle

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cars 2: The Video Game

CARS MATER-NATIONAL

Cars Race-O-Rama

Cars: Mater-National Championship

Cartoon Network Battle Crashers

Castle Invasion: Throne Out

CastleStorm Definitive Edition

Castlevania Harmony of Despair

Castlevania Lords of Shadow

Castlevania Lords of Shadow 2

Castlevania Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate HD

Catherine

Cel Damage HD

Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer

Chess Ultra

Chime Super Deluxe

Choplifter HD

Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus

Cities: Skylines

Class of Heroes 2G

Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink

Clouds & Sheep 2

Comet Crash Bionic Bundle

Comix Zone

Costume Quest 2

CounterSpy

Crash Commando

Crazy Taxi

Crimsonland

Critter Crunch

Croixleur Sigma

Cuboid Ultimate Bundle

.DETUNED

Damnation

Dandara

Danger Zone

Dangerous Golf™

DARK ARCANA: THE CARNIVAL

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2

Dark Rose Valkyrie

Dark Sector

Dark Void

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders III

Darksiders Genesis

Darkstalkers® Resurrection

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

de Blob

de Blob 2

Dead Island: Definitive Edition

Dead Island Retro Revenge

Dead Island Riptide

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

Dead or Alive 5

Dead or Alive 5: Last Round

Dead Space 3

Dead to Rights: Retribution

Deadliest Warrior: Legends

Deadliest Warrior: The Game

Deadlight Director's Cut

DeathSpank: The Baconing™

Death Track: Resurrection

Deception IV: Blood Ties

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess

Defense Grid 2

Derrick the Deathfin

Desert Child

Destroy All Humans!

Destroy All Humans! 2

Detroit: Become Human

Devil May Cry 4

Devil May Cry HD Collection

DiRT 4

DiRT Rally

Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice

Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance

Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness

Dishonored

Dishonored 2

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Disney Universe

Divekick

Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time

Dogfight 1942

Doki-Doki Universe

Don Bradman Cricket 14

Doom

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Fin Soup

Dragon's Lair

Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp

Ducati – 90th Anniversary

Duke Nukem Forever

Dungeons 2

Dynamite Fishing World Games

Dynasty Warriors 6

Dynasty Warriors 6: Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7

Dynasty Warriors 7: Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors 8

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors: Strikeforce

Earth Defense Force 2025

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armaggedon

Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard

Eat Them!

Echochrome

Electronic Super Joy

Elefunk

Enemy Front

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

Entwined

Escape Dead Island

Escape** Plan

Eternal Sonata

Ethan: Meteor Hunter

Eufloria

Everybody's Gone to the Rapture

Everyday Shooter

Exile's End

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky

Extreme Exorcism F-J F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON

F1 2014

F1 2015

F1 2016

F1 2017

F1 2020

F1 RACE STARS

Faery: Legends of Avalon

Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force

Fallout 3

Fallout 4

Fallout: New Vegas

Fantavision

Farming Simulator

Farming Simulator 19

Fat Princess Adventures

Fighting Vipers

Final Exam

Final Fight: Double Impact

Firefighters: The Simulation

fLOW

Flower

Fluster Cluck

For Honor

Forestry 2017 - The Simulation

Friday the 13th

Frogger Returns

Frostpunk

Fuel Overdose

G-Force

Galaga Legions DX

GalGun: Double Peace

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Gem Smashers

Get Even

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Go! Puzzle

GO! Sports Ski

God Eater 2: Rage Burst

God Eater: Resurrection

God of War® HD

God of War® II HD

God of War® III Remastered

God of War: Ascension

God of War: Chains of Olympus

God of War: Ghosts of Sparta

Golden Axe

Goosebumps: The Game

Grand Ages: Medieval

Grand Kingdom

Gravity Crash

Gravity Rush 2

Gravity Rush Remastered

GreedFall

Greg Hastings Paintball 2

Grid 2

Grid Autosport

Grim Fandango Remastered

Guacamelee! Bundle Fantástico

Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator-

Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN-

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi

Hamilton's Great Adventure

Hamsterball

Handball 16

Hardware Rivals

Harvest Moon®: A Wonderful Life Special Edition

Harvest Moon®: Save the Homeland

Heavenly Sword

Heavy Fire: Afghanistan

Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear

Heavy Rain

Hello Neighbor

High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition

Hoard

Hohokum

Hollow Knight

Homefront: The Revolution

Horizon Zero Dawn

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

Hot Shots Tennis

Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Hunted: The Demon's Forge™

Hunter's Trophy 2: America

Hunter's Trophy 2: Australia

Hustle Kings

I Am Bread

ibb and obb

ICO™ Classics HD

In Space We Brawl

Industry Giant 2

inFAMOUS

inFAMOUS 2

inFAMOUS: Festival Of Blood

inFAMOUS: Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Injustice 2

Inside My Radio

Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos

Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom

Ironcast

Jeremy McGrath's Offroad

Jetpack Joyride Deluxe

Jimmie Johnson's Anything with an Engine

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Joe Dever's Lone Wolf

Journey

Judge Dee - The City God Case

Jumpjet Rex

Just Cause 4 K-P Karateka

Katamari Forever

KILLZONE 2

KILLZONE 3

KILLZONE™ HD

Killzone Shadow Fall

Kinetica

King Oddball

Kingdom: New Lands

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Knack

Knytt Underground

Kung Fu Rabbit

Last Tinker: City of Colors

Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West

Legasista

Legend of Kay Anniversary

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LEGO Batman: The Videogame

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Adventure Continues

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars™

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Lemmings

Leo's Fortune

Limbo

Linger in Shadows

LittleBigPlanet 3

Little Nightmares

Lock's Quest

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

LocoRoco Remastered

Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut

Lords of the Fallen

Lost Planet 2

Lost Planet 3

Lost Planet: Extreme Edition

Lost Sea

Lovely Planet

LUMINES Supernova

Machinarium

Mafia II

Mafia III

Magic Orbz

Magicka 2

Magus

Mahjong Tales™: Ancient Wisdom

Majin and the Forsaken Kingdom

Malicious Fallen

Mamorukun Curse!

Mantis Burn Racing

Mars: War Logs

Marvel's Avengers

Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign

Mastercube

Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond

MediEvil

Mega Man 9

Mega Man 10

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Metal Gear Rising Revengeance Ultimate Edition

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

Metal Gear Solid HD Collection

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Metal Slug 3

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro: Last Light – Complete Edition

Metro: Last Light Redux

Mighty No. 9

Miko Gakkou Monogatari: Kaede Episode

Minutes

Mirror's Edge

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momonga Pinball Adventures

Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck's Revenge™

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame

Monster Jam Steel Titans

Mordheim - City of the Damned

Mortal Kombat

Moto GP 13

MotoGP 17

Moto Racer 4

Motorcycle Club

MotorStorm: Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC Complete Edition

Mount & Blade: Warband

MouseCraft

Mudrunner

MX vs. ATV: Alive

MX vs. ATV Reflex

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore

MX vs. ATV Untamed

MXGP2 - The Official Motocross Videogame

MXGP3 - The Official Motocross Videogame

My Time at Portia

Mystery Chronicle: One Way Heroics

Narco Terror

Nascar Heat 3

Nascar Heat 4

Natural Doctrine

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

NBA 2K18

Need for Speed Rivals

Neon Chrome

Neurovoider

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

Nidhogg

NIGHTMARES FROM THE DEEP 2: THE SIREN`S CALL

Nights Into Dreams

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Ninja Gaiden 3

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge

Ninja Gaiden Sigma

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel

No Time to Explain

Nobunaga's Ambition: Sphere of Influence

Nom Nom Galaxy

NOVA-111

Numblast

Obliteracers

Observation

Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD

Okabu

Okage: Shadow King

OlliOlli

OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood

Omega Quintet

One Upon Light

Onechanbara Z2: Chaos

Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising

Operation Flashpoint: Red River

Overcooked! 2

Overlord 2

Overlord: Fellowship of Evil

Overlord: Raising Hell

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2

PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX

Payday 2

Painkiller - Hell and Damnation

Papo and Yo

Penny Arcade Adventures: OTRSPOD Ep 1

Penny Arcade Adventures: OTRSPOD Ep 2

Phineas and Ferb: Across the Second Dimension

PID

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic

Pixel Piracy

PixelJunk Eden Encore

PixelJunk Monsters

PixelJunk Monsters Encore

PixelJunk Nom Nom Galaxy

PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap

PixelJunk Shooter

PixelJunk Shooter 2

PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate

PixelJunk Sidescroller

Piyotama

Plague Road

Planet Minigolf

Planets Under Attack

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Poncho

Pool Nation

Port Royale 3: Gold

Power Rangers Battle for the Grid

Prey

Primal

Professional Farmer 2017

Project Cars

Project Cars 2

Proteus

Pumped BMX+

Puppeteer

Pure Farming 18

Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship

Pure Pool

Puzzle Agent Q-U QBert: Rebooted

Quantum Theory

R-Type Dimensions

Rad Rodgers

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic

Rage

Rage 2

Ragnarok Odyssey Ace

Raiden IV Overkill

Raiden V: Director's Cut

Rain

Rainbow Moon

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

Ratatouille

Ratchet and Clank: A Crack in Time

Ratchet and Clank: All 4 One

Ratchet and Clank: Full Frontal Assault

Ratchet and Clank: Into the Nexus

Ratchet and Clank: Quest for Booty

Real Farm

Realms of Ancient War

Rebel Galaxy

Record of Agarest War

Record of Agarest War 2

Record of Agarest War Zero

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Red Faction

Red Faction 2

Red Faction Battlegrounds

Red Faction: Guerilla

Red Faction Guerilla Re-MARS-tered

Red Johnson's Chronicles: One Against All

Red Johson's Chronicles

Renegade Ops

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X HD

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Complete Season

Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles HD

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles HD

Resistance 3

Resogun

Retro City Rampage DX

Retro/Grade

Reus

Revenge of Shinobi

Ricochet HD

RIDE 3

Rise of the Argonauts

Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition

RIVE

Rocket Knight

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken

Rogue Galaxy

Rogue Stormers

Rogue Warrior

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13

Rotastic

Rugby 15

Rugby World Cup 2015

Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny

Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

Sacred 3: Gold Edition

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row 2

Saints Row The Third

Saints Row IV

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell

Sam and Max Episode 1: The Penal Zone

Sam and Max: BT&S – Chariots of the Dogs

Sam and Max: BT&S – Ice Station Santa

Sam and Max: BT&S – Moai Better Blues

Sam and Max: BT&S – Night of the Raving Dead

Sam and Max: BT&S – What's New Beelzebub?

Sam and Max Episode 2: The Tomb of Sammun-Mak

Sam and Max Episode 3: They Stole Max's Brain

Sam and Max Episode 4: Beyond the Alley of the Dolls

Sam and Max Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep

Samurai Warriors 4

Sanctum 2

Savage Moon

Seasons After Fall

Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo

SEGA Bass Fishing

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shatter

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution

Siegecraft Commander

Silent Hill HD Collection

Sine Mora EX

SIREN

Siren: Blood Curse

Skullgirls Encore

Skydive: Proximity Flight

Skydrift

Sky Fighter

Skyscrappers

Slender: The Arrival

Slime-san Superslime Edition

Sly Cooper Collection

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time

Smash Cars

Snakeball

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite V2

Sniper: Ghost Warrior

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2

Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype

Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer

SOMA

Sonic Adventure

Sonic Adventure 2

Sonic CD

Sonic Generations

Sonic the Fighters

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II

Sonic Unleashed

Soul Axiom

Sound Shapes

Space Ace

Sparkle 2

Sparkle Unleashed

Spec Ops: The Line

Spelunker HD

Spelunky

Split/Second Velocity

Square Heroes

StarDrone

Starhawk

Star Raiders

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars: Racer Revenge

Star Wars The Force Unleashed – Ultimate Sith Edition

Star Wars The Force Unleashed II

Starwhal

Stealth Inc: A Clone in the Dark

Steep

Stick it to the Man

Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure

Street Fighter 3 Third-Strike Online Edition

Stranded Deep

Street Fighter V

Strider

Strike Suit Zero: Director's Cut

Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People Season Pass

Styx: Shards of Darkness

Super Dungeon Bros

Super Hang-On

Superhot

Super Mega Baseball

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Super Stacker Party

Super Star Wars

Super Stardust Ultra

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Super Toy Cars

Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition

Surviving Mars

Syberia

Syberia II

Table Top Racing: World Tour

Tachyon Project

Tales from Space: About a Blob

Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack

Tales of Zestiria

Tearaway Unfolded

Technomancer

Tekken 7

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

Tennis in the Face

Terraria

Tetraminos

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Bug Butcher

The Crew 2

The Darkness

The Darkness II

The Deer God

The Dwarves

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Evil Within 2

The Final Station

The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour

The Guided Fate Paradox

The House of the Dead 3

The House of the Dead 4

The House of the Dead Overkill Extended Cut

The King of Fighters XIII

The Keeper of 4 Elements

The Last Blade 2

The Last Guy

The Last of Us

The Last of Us: Left Behind

The Last Tinker™: City of Colors

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Long Dark

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

The Raven Remastered

The Raven: Legacy of a Master Thief

The Revenge of Shinobi

The Secret of Monkey Island®: Special Edition

The Sly Collection

The Spectrum Retreat

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Swapper

The Swindle

The Turing Test

The Treasures of Montezuma 4

The UnderGarden™

The Unfinished Swan

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

The Wolf Among Us

This is the Police

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Thomas was Alone

Thunder Wolves

Tiny Brains

Titan Attacks!

Titan Quest

Tokyo Jungle

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak: Special Gigs

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet

Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity

Toukiden 2

Toukiden: Kiwami

Tour de France 2015

Tour de France 2016

Toy Home

Toy Story Mania

Toybox Turbos

Trash Panic

Tricky Towers

Trine

Trine 4

Trinity: Souls of Zill O'll

TRON: Evolution

TRON RUN/r

Tropico 5

Truck Racer

Twisted Metal

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Umbrella Corps

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception - Game of the Year Edition

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late

Until Dawn

Urban Trial FreeStyle V-09 Valkyria Chronicles Remastered

Vampyr

Vegas Party

Velocibox

Velocity 2X

Velocity Ultra

Vessel

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard

Virtua Fighter 2

Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown

Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign

Wakeboarding HD

Warlords

Warriors All-Stars

Warriors: Legends of Troy

Warriors Orochi 3

Wasteland 2: Director's Cut

Way of the Samurai 3

Way of the Samurai 4

Wet

When Vikings Attack

Whispering Willows

White Knight Chronicles

Wild ARMs 3

Wild Guns Reloaded

Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls

Wolfenstein The New Order

World to the West

World War Z

WRC 4: FIA World Rally Championship

WRC 5: FIA World Rally Championship

Wuppo

WWE 2K15

WWE 2K16

WWE 2K18

WWE 2K19

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

XBLAZE Code: Embryo

XCOM: Enemy Within

XCOM 2

Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z

Yakuza 4

Yakuza 5

Zack Zero

Zen Pinball 2: Zen Pinball Classics

Zeno Clash II

Ziggurat

Zombie Vikings

Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov's Revenge

Zotrix

100ft Robot Golf

11-11 Memories Retold

8-Bit Armies More PlayStation Now games are to come If 800 games aren't enough for you, Sony does a great job of keeping PlayStation Now constantly updated. Every month, the company adds new games to the service, with the latest batch being Marvel's The Avengers, Borderlands 3, and The Long Dark.