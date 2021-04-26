While PlayStation may not have a service like Xbox Game Pass, it still has a subscription service that offers tons of games in the form of PlayStation Now. The service has hundreds of PS2, PS3, and PS4 games ready to play all on demand, and is available across the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and even on PC for those who may want to utilize it there. Currently, more than 800 games are available on the service, with new titles added every month and ranging from some of the best PS4 games released to more niche titles.
April 2021 PlayStation Now releases
Marvel's Avengers
Marvel's Avengers may not have been the smash hit that some fans were expecting, but it's still an epic third-person action-adventure game featuring some of the most iconic superheroes in the world. In the game, you'll play with a surprisingly large (and still growing) roster of superheroes as you defend Earth from a whole host of villains.
Borderlands 3
The extremely popular looter shooter franchise is back and features just as many weapons, chaos, and jokes as the original two games did. In Borderlands 3, you'll choose to play as one of four new Vault Hunters, each with their own skill trees, abilities, and play styles. Much like Marvel's Avengers, you can play through this solo or group up with friends to power your way through the world and take down enemies.
The Long Dark
The Long Dark is a survival game that challenges players to explore a large, frozen wilderness in the aftermath of a geomagnetic disaster. Players won't encounter any zombies, but they will still have to battle it out against the bitter elements and all of the threats Mother Nature has at her disposal.
Available games on PlayStation Now, as of April 2021
A-E
- A Bastard's Tale
- A Boy and His Blob
- ABZÛ
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Aces of the Luftwaffe
- Act It Out! A Game Of Charades
- Active Soccer 2 DX
- Adam's Venture: Origins
- ADR1FT
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
- Air Conflicts VIETNAM ULTIMATE EDITION
- AIR CONFLICTS: PACIFIC CARRIERS
- Air Conflicts: Secret Wars
- Air Conflicts: Vietnam
- AKIBA'S BEAT
- Akiba's Trip: Undead and Undressed
- Alchemic Jousts
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World
- ALIEN RAGE
- ALIEN SPIDY
- ALIENATION
- All Zombies Must Die!
- Alone in the Dark: Inferno
- Altered Beast
- Amazing Discoveries in Outer Space
- Anarchy: Rush Hour
- Anna Extended Edition
- Anodyne
- Anomaly 2
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition
- AO Tennis 2
- APB Reloaded
- Ape Escape 2
- Aqua Panic!
- Ar Nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
- Aragami
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Arcana Heart 3
- Arcana Heart 3: Love Max!!!
- ArcaniA - The Complete Tale
- Armageddon Riders
- Asdivine Hearts
- Assault Suit Leynos
- Assetto Corsa
- Asura's Wrath
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol 1
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol 2
- Atelier Ayesha: THE ALCHEMIST OF DUSK
- Atelier Escha & LOGY - ALCHEMISTS OF THE DUST SKY
- Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
- Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
- Azkend 2
- Back to Bed
- Backgammon Blitz
- BAJA: EDGE OF CONTROL HD
- Bang Bang Racing
- Bard's Gold
- Baseball Riot
- Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year
- Batman: Arkham City
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- Battalion Commander
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battle Fantasia
- BATTLE OF TILES EX
- Battle Princess of Arcadias
- Battle Worlds: Kronos
- Battlefield 4™
- Battlefield™ Hardline
- Bellator MMA Onslaught
- Ben 10
- Bentley's Hackpack
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- Big Sky Infinity
- Bionic Commando: Rearmed
- Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2
- Bioshock
- BioShock 2
- BioShock Infinite
- Black Knight Sword
- Black Mirror
- BLADESTORM: Nightmare
- Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War
- BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
- BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma
- BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND
- BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend
- BlazBlue: Central Fiction
- BlazeRush
- Bloodborne
- Blood Bowl 2
- Blood Knights
- Bloodborne™
- BloodRayne: Betrayal
- Bodycount
- Bokosuka Wars II
- Bolt
- Bomberman Ultra
- Bombing Busters
- Borderlands
- Borderlands 3
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
- Bound
- Bound by Flame
- Braid
- Brave
- Brawlout
- Brick Breaker
- Bridge Constructor
- Brink
- Broforce
- Broken Age
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- BRUT@L
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Burn Zombie Burn: The Diarrhea Bundle
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Cars 2: The Video Game
- CARS MATER-NATIONAL
- Cars Race-O-Rama
- Cars: Mater-National Championship
- Cartoon Network Battle Crashers
- Castle Invasion: Throne Out
- CastleStorm Definitive Edition
- Castlevania Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania Lords of Shadow
- Castlevania Lords of Shadow 2
- Castlevania Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate HD
- Catherine
- Cel Damage HD
- Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer
- Chess Ultra
- Chime Super Deluxe
- Choplifter HD
- Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus
- Cities: Skylines
- Class of Heroes 2G
- Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Comet Crash Bionic Bundle
- Comix Zone
- Costume Quest 2
- CounterSpy
- Crash Commando
- Crazy Taxi
- Crimsonland
- Critter Crunch
- Croixleur Sigma
- Cuboid Ultimate Bundle
- .DETUNED
- Damnation
- Dandara
- Danger Zone
- Dangerous Golf™
- DARK ARCANA: THE CARNIVAL
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Cloud 2
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- Dark Sector
- Dark Void
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders III
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darkstalkers® Resurrection
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- de Blob
- de Blob 2
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition
- Dead Island Retro Revenge
- Dead Island Riptide
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Dead or Alive 5
- Dead or Alive 5: Last Round
- Dead Space 3
- Dead to Rights: Retribution
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deadliest Warrior: The Game
- Deadlight Director's Cut
- DeathSpank: The Baconing™
- Death Track: Resurrection
- Deception IV: Blood Ties
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
- Defense Grid 2
- Derrick the Deathfin
- Desert Child
- Destroy All Humans!
- Destroy All Humans! 2
- Detroit: Become Human
- Devil May Cry 4
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- DiRT 4
- DiRT Rally
- Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice
- Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten
- Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
- Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
- Dishonored
- Dishonored 2
- Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Disney Universe
- Divekick
- Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time
- Dogfight 1942
- Doki-Doki Universe
- Don Bradman Cricket 14
- Doom
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Fin Soup
- Dragon's Lair
- Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp
- Ducati – 90th Anniversary
- Duke Nukem Forever
- Dungeons 2
- Dynamite Fishing World Games
- Dynasty Warriors 6
- Dynasty Warriors 6: Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7
- Dynasty Warriors 7: Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors 8
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors: Strikeforce
- Earth Defense Force 2025
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- Earth Defense Force: Insect Armaggedon
- Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
- Eat Them!
- Echochrome
- Electronic Super Joy
- Elefunk
- Enemy Front
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- Entwined
- Escape Dead Island
- Escape** Plan
- Eternal Sonata
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter
- Eufloria
- Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
- Everyday Shooter
- Exile's End
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- Extreme Exorcism
F-J
- F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON
- F1 2014
- F1 2015
- F1 2016
- F1 2017
- F1 2020
- F1 RACE STARS
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Fantavision
- Farming Simulator
- Farming Simulator 19
- Fat Princess Adventures
- Fighting Vipers
- Final Exam
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Firefighters: The Simulation
- fLOW
- Flower
- Fluster Cluck
- For Honor
- Forestry 2017 - The Simulation
- Friday the 13th
- Frogger Returns
- Frostpunk
- Fuel Overdose
- G-Force
- Galaga Legions DX
- GalGun: Double Peace
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Gem Smashers
- Get Even
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Go! Puzzle
- GO! Sports Ski
- God Eater 2: Rage Burst
- God Eater: Resurrection
- God of War® HD
- God of War® II HD
- God of War® III Remastered
- God of War: Ascension
- God of War: Chains of Olympus
- God of War: Ghosts of Sparta
- Golden Axe
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Grand Kingdom
- Gravity Crash
- Gravity Rush 2
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- GreedFall
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2
- Grid 2
- Grid Autosport
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Guacamelee! Bundle Fantástico
- Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator-
- Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN-
- Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2
- Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
- Hamilton's Great Adventure
- Hamsterball
- Handball 16
- Hardware Rivals
- Harvest Moon®: A Wonderful Life Special Edition
- Harvest Moon®: Save the Homeland
- Heavenly Sword
- Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
- Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear
- Heavy Rain
- Hello Neighbor
- High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition
- Hoard
- Hohokum
- Hollow Knight
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- Hot Shots Tennis
- Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Hunted: The Demon's Forge™
- Hunter's Trophy 2: America
- Hunter's Trophy 2: Australia
- Hustle Kings
- I Am Bread
- ibb and obb
- ICO™ Classics HD
- In Space We Brawl
- Industry Giant 2
- inFAMOUS
- inFAMOUS 2
- inFAMOUS: Festival Of Blood
- inFAMOUS: Second Son
- Infinite Minigolf
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Injustice 2
- Inside My Radio
- Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
- Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
- Ironcast
- Jeremy McGrath's Offroad
- Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
- Jimmie Johnson's Anything with an Engine
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Joe Dever's Lone Wolf
- Journey
- Judge Dee - The City God Case
- Jumpjet Rex
- Just Cause 4
K-P
- Karateka
- Katamari Forever
- KILLZONE 2
- KILLZONE 3
- KILLZONE™ HD
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- Kinetica
- King Oddball
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Knack
- Knytt Underground
- Kung Fu Rabbit
- Last Tinker: City of Colors
- Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West
- Legasista
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO Batman: The Videogame
- LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4
- LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Adventure Continues
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars™
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Lemmings
- Leo's Fortune
- Limbo
- Linger in Shadows
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Little Nightmares
- Lock's Quest
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
- LocoRoco Remastered
- Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut
- Lords of the Fallen
- Lost Planet 2
- Lost Planet 3
- Lost Planet: Extreme Edition
- Lost Sea
- Lovely Planet
- LUMINES Supernova
- Machinarium
- Mafia II
- Mafia III
- Magic Orbz
- Magicka 2
- Magus
- Mahjong Tales™: Ancient Wisdom
- Majin and the Forsaken Kingdom
- Malicious Fallen
- Mamorukun Curse!
- Mantis Burn Racing
- Mars: War Logs
- Marvel's Avengers
- Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign
- Mastercube
- Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond
- MediEvil
- Mega Man 9
- Mega Man 10
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Metal Gear Rising Revengeance Ultimate Edition
- Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
- Metal Gear Solid HD Collection
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Metal Slug 3
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light – Complete Edition
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Mighty No. 9
- Miko Gakkou Monogatari: Kaede Episode
- Minutes
- Mirror's Edge
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Momonga Pinball Adventures
- Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck's Revenge™
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame
- Monster Jam Steel Titans
- Mordheim - City of the Damned
- Mortal Kombat
- Moto GP 13
- MotoGP 17
- Moto Racer 4
- Motorcycle Club
- MotorStorm: Apocalypse
- MotorStorm RC Complete Edition
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- MouseCraft
- Mudrunner
- MX vs. ATV: Alive
- MX vs. ATV Reflex
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
- MX vs. ATV Untamed
- MXGP2 - The Official Motocross Videogame
- MXGP3 - The Official Motocross Videogame
- My Time at Portia
- Mystery Chronicle: One Way Heroics
- Narco Terror
- Nascar Heat 3
- Nascar Heat 4
- Natural Doctrine
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- NBA 2K18
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Neon Chrome
- Neurovoider
- Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
- Nidhogg
- NIGHTMARES FROM THE DEEP 2: THE SIREN`S CALL
- Nights Into Dreams
- Nights of Azure
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Ninja Gaiden 3
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel
- No Time to Explain
- Nobunaga's Ambition: Sphere of Influence
- Nom Nom Galaxy
- NOVA-111
- Numblast
- Obliteracers
- Observation
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD
- Okabu
- Okage: Shadow King
- OlliOlli
- OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood
- Omega Quintet
- One Upon Light
- Onechanbara Z2: Chaos
- Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
- Operation Flashpoint: Red River
- Overcooked! 2
- Overlord 2
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil
- Overlord: Raising Hell
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX
- Payday 2
- Painkiller - Hell and Damnation
- Papo and Yo
- Penny Arcade Adventures: OTRSPOD Ep 1
- Penny Arcade Adventures: OTRSPOD Ep 2
- Phineas and Ferb: Across the Second Dimension
- PID
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic
- Pixel Piracy
- PixelJunk Eden Encore
- PixelJunk Monsters
- PixelJunk Monsters Encore
- PixelJunk Nom Nom Galaxy
- PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
- PixelJunk Shooter
- PixelJunk Shooter 2
- PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate
- PixelJunk Sidescroller
- Piyotama
- Plague Road
- Planet Minigolf
- Planets Under Attack
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Poncho
- Pool Nation
- Port Royale 3: Gold
- Power Rangers Battle for the Grid
- Prey
- Primal
- Professional Farmer 2017
- Project Cars
- Project Cars 2
- Proteus
- Pumped BMX+
- Puppeteer
- Pure Farming 18
- Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship
- Pure Pool
- Puzzle Agent
Q-U
- QBert: Rebooted
- Quantum Theory
- R-Type Dimensions
- Rad Rodgers
- Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic
- Rage
- Rage 2
- Ragnarok Odyssey Ace
- Raiden IV Overkill
- Raiden V: Director's Cut
- Rain
- Rainbow Moon
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Ratatouille
- Ratchet and Clank: A Crack in Time
- Ratchet and Clank: All 4 One
- Ratchet and Clank: Full Frontal Assault
- Ratchet and Clank: Into the Nexus
- Ratchet and Clank: Quest for Booty
- Real Farm
- Realms of Ancient War
- Rebel Galaxy
- Record of Agarest War
- Record of Agarest War 2
- Record of Agarest War Zero
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- Red Faction
- Red Faction 2
- Red Faction Battlegrounds
- Red Faction: Guerilla
- Red Faction Guerilla Re-MARS-tered
- Red Johnson's Chronicles: One Against All
- Red Johson's Chronicles
- Renegade Ops
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X HD
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Complete Season
- Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles HD
- Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles HD
- Resistance 3
- Resogun
- Retro City Rampage DX
- Retro/Grade
- Reus
- Revenge of Shinobi
- Ricochet HD
- RIDE 3
- Rise of the Argonauts
- Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition
- RIVE
- Rocket Knight
- Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
- Rogue Galaxy
- Rogue Stormers
- Rogue Warrior
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13
- Rotastic
- Rugby 15
- Rugby World Cup 2015
- Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny
- Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- Sacred 3: Gold Edition
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row 2
- Saints Row The Third
- Saints Row IV
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
- Sam and Max Episode 1: The Penal Zone
- Sam and Max: BT&S – Chariots of the Dogs
- Sam and Max: BT&S – Ice Station Santa
- Sam and Max: BT&S – Moai Better Blues
- Sam and Max: BT&S – Night of the Raving Dead
- Sam and Max: BT&S – What's New Beelzebub?
- Sam and Max Episode 2: The Tomb of Sammun-Mak
- Sam and Max Episode 3: They Stole Max's Brain
- Sam and Max Episode 4: Beyond the Alley of the Dolls
- Sam and Max Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep
- Samurai Warriors 4
- Sanctum 2
- Savage Moon
- Seasons After Fall
- Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo
- SEGA Bass Fishing
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shatter
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution
- Siegecraft Commander
- Silent Hill HD Collection
- Sine Mora EX
- SIREN
- Siren: Blood Curse
- Skullgirls Encore
- Skydive: Proximity Flight
- Skydrift
- Sky Fighter
- Skyscrappers
- Slender: The Arrival
- Slime-san Superslime Edition
- Sly Cooper Collection
- Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time
- Smash Cars
- Snakeball
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite V2
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
- Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype
- Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer
- SOMA
- Sonic Adventure
- Sonic Adventure 2
- Sonic CD
- Sonic Generations
- Sonic the Fighters
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II
- Sonic Unleashed
- Soul Axiom
- Sound Shapes
- Space Ace
- Sparkle 2
- Sparkle Unleashed
- Spec Ops: The Line
- Spelunker HD
- Spelunky
- Split/Second Velocity
- Square Heroes
- StarDrone
- Starhawk
- Star Raiders
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed – Ultimate Sith Edition
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed II
- Starwhal
- Stealth Inc: A Clone in the Dark
- Steep
- Stick it to the Man
- Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure
- Street Fighter 3 Third-Strike Online Edition
- Stranded Deep
- Street Fighter V
- Strider
- Strike Suit Zero: Director's Cut
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People Season Pass
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Super Dungeon Bros
- Super Hang-On
- Superhot
- Super Mega Baseball
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- Super Stacker Party
- Super Star Wars
- Super Stardust Ultra
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- Super Toy Cars
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Surviving Mars
- Syberia
- Syberia II
- Table Top Racing: World Tour
- Tachyon Project
- Tales from Space: About a Blob
- Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
- Tales of Zestiria
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Technomancer
- Tekken 7
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2
- Tennis in the Face
- Terraria
- Tetraminos
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Bug Butcher
- The Crew 2
- The Darkness
- The Darkness II
- The Deer God
- The Dwarves
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Evil Within 2
- The Final Station
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour
- The Guided Fate Paradox
- The House of the Dead 3
- The House of the Dead 4
- The House of the Dead Overkill Extended Cut
- The King of Fighters XIII
- The Keeper of 4 Elements
- The Last Blade 2
- The Last Guy
- The Last of Us
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- The Last Tinker™: City of Colors
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Long Dark
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
- The Raven Remastered
- The Raven: Legacy of a Master Thief
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- The Secret of Monkey Island®: Special Edition
- The Sly Collection
- The Spectrum Retreat
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Swapper
- The Swindle
- The Turing Test
- The Treasures of Montezuma 4
- The UnderGarden™
- The Unfinished Swan
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Wolf Among Us
- This is the Police
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Thomas was Alone
- Thunder Wolves
- Tiny Brains
- Titan Attacks!
- Titan Quest
- Tokyo Jungle
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak: Special Gigs
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
- Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity
- Toukiden 2
- Toukiden: Kiwami
- Tour de France 2015
- Tour de France 2016
- Toy Home
- Toy Story Mania
- Toybox Turbos
- Trash Panic
- Tricky Towers
- Trine
- Trine 4
- Trinity: Souls of Zill O'll
- TRON: Evolution
- TRON RUN/r
- Tropico 5
- Truck Racer
- Twisted Metal
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- Umbrella Corps
- Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
- Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception - Game of the Year Edition
- Uncharted: Drake's Fortune
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late
- Until Dawn
- Urban Trial FreeStyle
V-09
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered
- Vampyr
- Vegas Party
- Velocibox
- Velocity 2X
- Velocity Ultra
- Vessel
- Vikings: Wolves of Midgard
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown
- Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign
- Wakeboarding HD
- Warlords
- Warriors All-Stars
- Warriors: Legends of Troy
- Warriors Orochi 3
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
- Way of the Samurai 3
- Way of the Samurai 4
- Wet
- When Vikings Attack
- Whispering Willows
- White Knight Chronicles
- Wild ARMs 3
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
- Wolfenstein The New Order
- World to the West
- World War Z
- WRC 4: FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 5: FIA World Rally Championship
- Wuppo
- WWE 2K15
- WWE 2K16
- WWE 2K18
- WWE 2K19
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds
- XBLAZE Code: Embryo
- XCOM: Enemy Within
- XCOM 2
- Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z
- Yakuza 4
- Yakuza 5
- Zack Zero
- Zen Pinball 2: Zen Pinball Classics
- Zeno Clash II
- Ziggurat
- Zombie Vikings
- Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov's Revenge
- Zotrix
- 100ft Robot Golf
- 11-11 Memories Retold
- 8-Bit Armies
More PlayStation Now games are to come
If 800 games aren't enough for you, Sony does a great job of keeping PlayStation Now constantly updated. Every month, the company adds new games to the service, with the latest batch being Marvel's The Avengers, Borderlands 3, and The Long Dark.
Stream your games
PlayStation Now (12 Month Subscription)
Gaming where you want.
PlayStation Now allows users to stream 800 different games to their PlayStation 4 or PC, a good portion of which can be downloaded directly to your console. With an ever-growing library, it's a great option if you don't want to purchase a bunch of games.
