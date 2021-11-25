Sony makes some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy at the moment, and for Black Friday, it is discounting its best products. You'll find that wireless headsets like the WHCH710N are down to just $78, a full 57% discount on their usual price.

The WH-CH710N are interesting because they tune out ambient noise incredibly well, and you get a lightweight design that's ideal for all-day use. They don't quite come close to the QH-1000XM4 in terms of the sound fidelity or extras, like high-res audio codecs, but they excel at the basics and are an outstanding value for under $100.

If you need a more affordable alternative, the WH-CH510 are a great option now that they're selling for just $38, 37% off their usual price. The on-ear design is aimed for portable use, and with 35-hour battery life, you'll only need to charge these a few times a month.

If you're looking for wireless earbuds, Sony has you covered. The magnificent WF-1000XM3 are down to just $128, the lowest price we've seen for these yet. They usually now sell for $199, and the 36% makes them immediately stand out.

And as a budget alternative, the WF-C500 are available for $78, 22% off their retail price. Basically, Sony has enticing options across different price segments, so if you're in the market for new audio gear, there is a lot to like here.

