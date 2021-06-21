There are plenty of great Prime Day deals on Android tablets this year, and Lenovo is one of the few companies that manage to strike a balance between great features and price when it comes to its devices. The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus is one of those devices. While it may not be as powerful as a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, as one of the best cheap Android tablets, Lenovo is positioning this device as something more. The Smart Tab M10 Plus launched at $280, which is already not bad considering you get a handy smart stand. Prime Day knocks that price down to just $210, making it an incredibly affordable tablet/smart home display.

On its own, the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus is a fairly decent Android tablet. It's powered by a MediaTek chipset, has a large 10.3-inch FHD display, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage. Much of it is pretty par for the course as far as affordable tablet devices go. What sets this apart is the included smart dock that transforms this otherwise humdrum tablet into your own smart home display. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

What's cool about the smart dock is that it turns your tablet into an Echo Show. With this, you'll get quick access to all the features you'll come to know and love if you're familiar with devices like the Amazon Echo Show 8, including smart home controls, daily briefings, weather alerts, quick access to Alexa, and more. Not only that but the dock doubles as a stereo speaker that can blast Dolby Atmos-enhanced audio. If you're in the market for a smart home display, this Lenovo Smart Tab Prime Day deal is one to consider since it's almost like a three-in-one. There's also a version that works with Google Assistant when you dock it, although the smart dock does not come bundled. You can check that out below.