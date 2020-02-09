More than a year after Samsung announced its grand plans to conquer the smart home, we've yet to see one of its smart speakers, despite the company dangling both the Galaxy Home and Galaxy Home Mini in front of us from time to time.

That's seemingly about to change, with the company prepping for a February 12 launch of the Galaxy Home Mini in its home country. And, now, the smart speaker has been leaked in all its glory, thanks to Max Weinbach.

Weinbach also reports that the speaker's audio system is powered by AKG tech and that it features only 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity.

Music playback on the Galaxy Home Mini might just be the best thing about it, as Weinbach reports that the speakers are quite loud. You can also hook up a bunch of them around the house for either stereo or even multi-room playback modes. You may even be able to use it as a Bluetooth speaker for your phone.

In addition, the smart speaker will feature possibly multiple IR remotes, allowing you to control even the 'dumb' electronics in your home, such as a TV, via voice commands.

Those voice commands are, of course, powered by Bixby, who's not only funny (see above) but will also have two voice options: Stephanie and Lisa.

A now-deleted page on Samsung's website suggests the company will be launching the Galaxy Home Mini next week, on February 12. It's unclear whether the smart speaker will also be released in the United States — and if so, when. However, since this is just a day after the company's Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco, it's highly likely that the company will show off the smart speaker on stage, alongside the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung Galaxy S20: News, Leaks, Release Date, Specs, and Galaxy S11 Rumors!