A teardown of the latest Google Camera v8.3.252 suggests the upcoming Pixel 6 XL will have an impressive "ultra tele" camera with 5X zoom. According to XDA Developers, the new Google Camera update includes references to an "ultra tele" zoom toggle with a "real" optical zoom level of 4.3X.

Google's Pixel 4, for reference, had a "real" optical zoom level of 1.6X. The ultra-wide camera on the Pixel 6 XL may also be different compared to the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. The ultra-wide camera on Google's current best Android phones has a 0.670X zoom level, while the one on the Pixel 6 XL is tipped to have a 0.615X zoom level.

A leak from Jon Prosser recently revealed the key specs of both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL. As per Prosser, the Pixel 6 XL will have a triple-lens camera system with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP telephoto lens. CAD-based renders of the phone, which had surfaced online in May, also hinted at a triple-camera setup with a periscope zoom lens. Both the Pixel 6 series phones are tipped to be powered by Google's custom Whitechapel chipset and come with the promise of five years of Android updates.

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 XL are expected to be announced at the company's fall hardware event in October. Google's Pixel Fold is also expected to be unveiled at the same event.