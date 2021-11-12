It seems that every week brings a new Galaxy S21 FE leak, and this week's is the most detailed yet. CoinBRS managed to get their hands on what appears are official marketing slides, as well as a spec sheet detailing the most important components inside the phone.

While everything looks better than the regular Galaxy S21 at first, the lack of a proper telephoto camera is a bit surprising. Given the impressive Galaxy S21 Black Friday sales that have already started, losing out on the telephoto camera could be a huge bummer for would-be buyers.

According to the leak, Samsung is changing out the 12MP main camera sensor on the Galaxy S21 FE with a 64MP camera sensor and removing the dedicated telephoto camera from the picture. Comparatively, the Galaxy S21 features a main 12MP sensor and a 64MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The other cameras you'll notice on the back of the Galaxy S21 FE are purportedly an ultra-wide camera as well as a dedicated depth sensor.