Android Police has gotten their hands on an alleged image of Target's internal system showing a Pixel 6/Pixel 6 Pro deal that will save users $99 when purchasing either smartphone with the new Pixel Buds A-Series . Essentially, you're getting some of the best wireless earbuds for free when you preorder the new Pixel.

There's less than a day until Google fully unveils the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and while we seem to know just about everything, some tidbits are still trickling in about the phones, including a launch day deal spotted at Target.

As noted by the image, the preorder deal will start on October 19 at 11 a.m., which is presumably right after Google's launch announcement. The Pixel smartphones are expected to ship on or around October 28.

This comes just after other internal images from Target suggested that the Pixel 6 would be priced lower than expected, starting at just $599. That would undercut much of the competition, including the Samsung Galaxy S21, which was already launched at a lower price than its predecessor.

Throwing in a pair of free Pixel earbuds to go with an already impressive price could make preordering the Pixel 6 even more worth it.

Of course, there are likely to be other deals cropping up after the announcement from other retailers. A previous leak suggested some European customers would receive a free pair of Bose headphones, worth much more than the Pixel Buds A-Series.

Tune in tomorrow for Google's full Pixel 6 unveiling, including the rumored Pixel Pass subscription bundle, which could further sweeten the pot for potential buyers.