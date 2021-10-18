What you need to know
- A new leak shows that users could get a freebie bundle when preordering the Pixel 6 through Target.
- The bundle deal will include a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series.
- The deal will allegedly start October 19 at 11 a.m., likely just after the Pixel 6 launches.
There's less than a day until Google fully unveils the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and while we seem to know just about everything, some tidbits are still trickling in about the phones, including a launch day deal spotted at Target.
Android Police has gotten their hands on an alleged image of Target's internal system showing a Pixel 6/Pixel 6 Pro deal that will save users $99 when purchasing either smartphone with the new Pixel Buds A-Series. Essentially, you're getting some of the best wireless earbuds for free when you preorder the new Pixel.
As noted by the image, the preorder deal will start on October 19 at 11 a.m., which is presumably right after Google's launch announcement. The Pixel smartphones are expected to ship on or around October 28.
This comes just after other internal images from Target suggested that the Pixel 6 would be priced lower than expected, starting at just $599. That would undercut much of the competition, including the Samsung Galaxy S21, which was already launched at a lower price than its predecessor.
Throwing in a pair of free Pixel earbuds to go with an already impressive price could make preordering the Pixel 6 even more worth it.
Of course, there are likely to be other deals cropping up after the announcement from other retailers. A previous leak suggested some European customers would receive a free pair of Bose headphones, worth much more than the Pixel Buds A-Series.
Tune in tomorrow for Google's full Pixel 6 unveiling, including the rumored Pixel Pass subscription bundle, which could further sweeten the pot for potential buyers.
The OnePlus 9RT will take the 9T's place this year. Here's what we know
The highly anticipated OnePlus 9T reportedly won't make an appearance this year. Instead, OnePlus has launched the 9RT in specific territories. We know everything you'll want to know, including specs, availability, and new software features.
Amazon accused of lying to Congress, could face criminal investigation
Amazon is facing a criminal investigation following reports that it used its market dominance to create competing products and promote them over other sellers.
Jurassic World Aftermath Part 2 review: More dinos, more terror, more money
Jurassic World Aftermath part 2 is the continuation of the story told in the 2020 VR stealth action game, taking you to the center of the genetic research experiment lab to retrieve a precious DNA sample. Will you make it out alive?
Keep your Galaxy Z Fold 3 looking fantastic with these screen protectors
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a beautiful phone with improved durability. But you might want to get some extra insurance by throwing on one of these screen protectors.