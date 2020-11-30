Woot's deal featuring the AirPods Pro earbuds on sale for $189.99 might just be the last chance to get them at a discount. We've seen a few deals on the AirPods Pro since last month's Prime Day and on into Black Friday, but many of those deals are drying up. Right now Woot has the best price even though some retailers like Best Buy and B&H have them for around $200. Remember these earbuds normally cost $250, and deals on Apple products are about as rare as a unicorn.

Woot does charge a mandatory shipping fee on pretty much everything. The only way around it is by using your Amazon Prime membership, so hopefully you have one.