Of all the screens that are in my house, the one that gets the most amount of use is my work monitor, followed by the Kindle Oasis. I got started with the first Kindle Oasis three years ago, and switched to the new version that debuted in 2019 as soon as it was introduced. I read a lot of books over the course of a year, and having used a dozen e-readers, I can confidently say that the Kindle Oasis is the best you can get your hands on right now.

What makes the Kindle Oasis so different to Amazon's other e-readers is the design; it has an asymmetrical design with one side housing the battery, and it mimics the feel of holding a book folded over. But my favorite feature is the tactility — the Kindle Oasis has physical page turn buttons on the side that make it a delight to use.

I'm not exaggerating when I say that the Oasis has enabled me to read more, and a large part of that is down to the screen. Like all Kindles, the Oasis has an e-ink panel, but here you get a large 7-inch screen with a 300ppi pixel density that's wonderful for reading. You also get 24 LEDs within the body, and they do a good job providing illumination without being too harsh. The ambient light sensor automatically adjusts the brightness based on the lighting conditions, and a key standout with the Oasis is the warm light feature that is easier on the eyes.

The Kindle Oasis usually costs $250, but it is on sale for $175 right now, the lowest it has been to date. That's a fantastic deal when you consider the hardware you're getting here, and if you already have a Kindle and want to switch to a better model, this is the obvious choice. Oh, and you get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free, if you need just that little bit extra to take the plunge.

Save 30% on the Amazon Kindle Oasis

Amazon Kindle Oasis 8GB The Kindle Oasis has an ergonomic design with physical page turn buttons, a sublime e-ink panel with warm light that's ideal for reading ebooks, water resistance, and battery life that's measured in weeks. You can also stream your audiobooks over Bluetooth, and you get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. $175 at Amazon

$195 at Amazon (without ads) Amazon Kindle Oasis 32GB The 32GB Kindle Oasis gives you a lot more storage for your ebooks and audiobooks, and you get the same great set of features as the 8GB model. And yes, there's three free months of Kindle Unlimited with this variant as well. $195 at Amazon

$215 at Amazon (without ads)

The Kindle Oasis is water resistant as well, making it ideal to read near water bodies. You also get Bluetooth connectivity and the ability to stream audiobooks, and battery life that lasts a few weeks on a full charge. The Kindle interface got an update earlier this year with a new design, and there's dark mode as well — I switched a few months ago and haven't looked back.

If you want an e-reader, you're more than likely looking at a Kindle, and the Oasis is the best of the lot. With the 8GB version now selling for $175, this is a deal you don't want to miss.