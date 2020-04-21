With all of the recent privacy concerns regarding Ring devices in the news lately, you might have decided against owning a video doorbell for the time being — but Ring's video doorbells aren't the only options out there. The new Eufy Security Wi-Fi 2K Video Doorbell doesn't let police request your camera footage without a warrant, and it's even a little more inconspicuous than most Ring cameras.

Eufy's 2K Video Doorbell is down to $135.99 at Newegg and, thanks to coupon code 4GFSMLV69 taking $28 off during checkout there, it falls to just $107.99. It usually goes for nearer $160 and today's price is one of its lowest to date. It ships free from Anker's official store.

Eufy's 2K video doorbell has 2560 x 1920 resolution with HDR and distortion correction, which ensures quality video recordings. With two-way audio, you can hear and speak directly to anyone who approaches your door. The camera uses advanced AI technology and algorithms to detect body shapes and face patterns. The system is designed to be weather-resistant too, so you don't have to worry about it being outdoors and exposed to the elements.

You'll receive alerts to your phone showing you who is at the door, and you can communicate straight from the phone to let your guests know when you'll be back. The included wireless chime alerts you to activity at your door even if you are away from your phone. That's an accessory you have to pay extra for with Ring's system. Eufy's doorbell is compatible with Alexa, so you can use your Echo device with a screen to check in on your front door at any time. It also works with Google Assistant.