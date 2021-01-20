JBL's official eBay store has the JBL Link View 8-inch Bluetooth smart display on sale for $79.99. That's as low as this smart display dropped during the Black Friday shopping season and a match for its best price ever. The Link View sells for $90 or more at other retailers and still goes for as much as $300 at some places like Verizon even when we've seen it go on sale there in the past.

Our review of the Link View gave it 4.5 stars and called it the "best-sounding smart display yet." The review went on to add, "Its design may not be as functional or aestheticly pleasing as its competition, but when you add together the excellent sound quality, video camera, HD display, and snappy software performance, that one gripe quickly fades into the background."

This is both a smart speaker and a very good 8-inch display. It has Google Assistant inside so you can control the speaker with your voice. That lets you ask questions or control your smart home without using your hands. If you need to use your hands, you can download the Google Home app to your smartphone and control it that way. You'll be able to manage its settings and set it up pretty quickly that way. The built-in Chromecast lets you stream music, movies, podcasts, and more directly from your mobile device.

The display is eight inches and a touchscreen. You can use it to view camera feeds or watch YouTube. Scroll through a recipe easily using your fingers or switch between apps with a flick of the finger. The front of the camera also has a 5MP camera so you can use the screen for video calls with friends, family, and work. It's also splashproof and easy to clean in case you're using it in the kitchen or during a backyard barbecue.