Though the Jabra Elite 65t may be a couple of generations old at this point, they are still a stellar set of true wireless earbuds and, today only, you can snag a set for only $50 at Best Buy.

Since the release of newer models, these Jabra buds normally sell for about $80 these days though this deal of the day takes them back down to the lowest price we have ever seen for them, even beating out last year's Black Friday price of $65. It remains to be seen if Amazon will price match this Best Buy sale, though it usually does.

All-time low Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds These Bluetooth headphones let you take hands-free calls and listen to music wirelessly. They're water-resistant, feature customizable sound, and last for up to 15 hours with the included charging case. This is a match for their best price ever. $49.99 $79.99 $30 off See at Best Buy

The 65t have dual microphone technology and true wireless Bluetooth stability that helps reduce audio drops. They will last up to five hours on a single charge of the battery with an extra 10 hours of battery life within the charging case itself. These headphones also feature one-touch access to Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant, which can make your life so much easier when it comes to remembering appointments or dealing with smart home technology.

Daniel Bader's review of these earbuds gave them 4.5 stars out of 5 along with a "The Best" award. He called the earbuds "nearly flawless" and said "If you've been looking for a pair of truly wireless earbuds that don't look like protruding white ear tubes and actually sound like a decent pair of headphones, Jabra's got your back."

We don't see as many deals on the Jabra Elite 65t anymore since they've been replaced by newer versions in the Elite 75t and Elite 85t. Those upgraded versions are some of the best wireless earbuds out there, though you won't be able to find a set for $50.