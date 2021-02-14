Despite being a couple generations behind at this point, the Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds have been a top pick of ours for a long time. They're still very good earbuds with great sound. They might lack newer features like active noise-cancelling, but they make up for it in affordability. Right now you can grab a new pair of the 65t earbuds for $49.99 at Amazon. That's $30 off their regular price and a match for the lowest we've seen. Amazon is price matching Best Buy's same low price where the earbuds are featured as a deal of the day. That means the drop is only good until tomorrow from either retailer, so go for it while you can!

The 65t have dual microphone technology and true wireless Bluetooth stability that helps reduce audio drops. They will last up to five hours on a single charge of the battery with an extra 10 hours of battery life within the charging case itself. These headphones also feature one-touch access to Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant, which can make your life so much easier when it comes to remembering appointments or dealing with smart home technology.

Daniel Bader's review of these earbuds gave them 4.5 stars out of 5 along with a "The Best" award. He called the earbuds "nearly flawless" and said "If you've been looking for a pair of truly wireless earbuds that don't look like protruding white ear tubes and actually sound like a decent pair of headphones, Jabra's got your back."

We don't see as many deals on the Elite 65t anymore since they've been replaced by a newer version, the Elite 75t. Those earbuds are currently $120 at Best Buy, though, so you're saving a lot going with the 65t on sale today. Read our review of the new earbuds and check out our handy guide to help you decide betwen the two, though the price being $70 apart may be the main deciding factor right now.