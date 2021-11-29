One of the best things I ever did was put smart plugs around my home. Now my lamps turn on as soon as it starts to get dark outside, and I never have to stand up or even hunt for my TV remote when I want to turn on my television and watch my favorite shows. The best part about smart plugs is that they work with plenty of voice control assistance and apps.

When looking around right now, there are plenty of the best Cyber Monday smart home deals to find, but one of the absolute best ones is the Refoss Smart Plug 4-Pack. It's offered at a low price, so you can easily plug in TVs, lamps, fans, and other devices and then control them using either your phone or Alexa voice commands. No hubs and no subscriptions services are needed.

The best smart plug Cyber Monday deal

Refoss Smart Plug 4-Pack | Save $5 This four-pack is very well priced usually, but today it's a steal. Plug all of them into your outlets, and then connect whatever compatible devices you want. That way, you can set schedules or turn things on without ever needing to stand up to do so. $39.49 at Amazon

This really is a great deal and an easy way to turn your home into a smart home. However, it's unclear how much longer inventory will last, so if you're interested, you'll want to jump on this offer while there's plenty of stock left.

We at Android Central will continue to scour the internet for the very best Cyber Monday deals, so check back to find the best savings out there. May you find the perfect savings and sales to get all of the goodies and holiday presents you need this year.