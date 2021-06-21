Since its launch late last year, the Galaxy S20 FE has been the phone to beat. While the Galaxy S21 may have been out for four months now, it's nigh impossible to argue with the incredible value you get with the Galaxy S20 FE. This Prime Day, if you're planning to buy any phone — on sale or not — it absolutely should be a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. When it launched, the Galaxy S20 FE debuted at the same price as the Google Pixel 5; a phone that was touted to be a premium mid-range experience with a flagship-grade camera. The Galaxy 20 FE, on the other hand, doesn't pretend to be anything but a premium-tier product. With the same 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display as the Galaxy S21, the same triple camera setup with 30X Space Zoom as the S20 and S21 families, and a blazing-fast processor that's an upgrade over what's in the Pixel 5, it's a win-win no matter how you look at it.

