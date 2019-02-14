As spotted by SamCentral (via The Verge , this is the first time we've seen official mention of the Galaxy Buds. The 'buds showed up at the FCC a few weeks ago, and from the leak above it looks like they'll take over from the Gear IconX .

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy S10 series at an event in San Francisco next week, and it looks like we'll also see a slew of wearables make their debut alongside the phones. An update rolled out to the Galaxy Wearable app for Android inadvertently displayed several unreleased products, including the Galaxy Watch Active , the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e, and Galaxy Buds, Samsung's upcoming truly wireless earbuds.

This is also the first time we're getting a look at the Galaxy Fit and the Fit e, which look like updates to the Gear Fit 2 series. Both fitness bands will likely come with rubber bands and go up against the likes of Fitbit.

Finally, we also have details on the Galaxy Watch Active. The smartwatch has leaked several times over the last few months, with today's leak suggesting it will come with a 40mm case, two color options, and a rotating bezel. We also know it will offer an AMOLED screen, NFC, and water resistance.

With February 20 just under a week away, we don't have to wait long to find out what Samsung has in store for its 2019 wearable lineup.

