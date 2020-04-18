Based on the Villanelle novels by Luke Jennings – the show has been a massive success worldwide, thanks to stand-out performances from Sandra Oh (Grey's Anatomy) and Jodie Comer (My Mad Fat Diary), its modern and subversive plot, and it's super-smart dialogue provided by Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Razor-sharp spy-thriller Killing Eve is returning to TV screens just in time to relieve the lockdown boredom – read on to find out how to stream season 3 from anywhere in the world.

First premiering in 2018, the show follows Eve Polastri (Oh), an MI5 intelligence operative who has been given the mission of capturing psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Comer); as the chase has progressed, the two have developed a mutual obsession. Fans of the show have been left on tenterhooks after season 2 ended on a major cliffhanger with fans questioning what happened to Polastri.

While it's fair to say that season 3's reviews haven't so far been quite as sparkling as the praise dished out to Killing Eve's previous seasons, if you've followed the show this far you'll nevertheless be itching to see how the story unfolds.

Read our guide below on how to stream Killing Eve Season 3 online – no matter where in the world you are.

Killing Eve: Season 3 - where and when?

Already renewed for a further fourth season after this one finishes, season 3 of Killing Eve has had its release brought forward across a number of regions thanks to the coronavirus. In the UK the show will begin airing on the BBC on Monday, April 13, while the US will get the show a day earlier via BBC America on Sunday, April 12. This third run of the show is made up of 8 episodes.

Watch Killing Eve online from anywhere in the world

We have details for how US, UK, Australian and Canadian spy show fans can watch the show further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Killing Eve but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.

