Razor-sharp spy-thriller Killing Eve is returning to TV screens just in time to relieve the lockdown boredom – read on to find out how to stream season 3 from anywhere in the world.
Based on the Villanelle novels by Luke Jennings – the show has been a massive success worldwide, thanks to stand-out performances from Sandra Oh (Grey's Anatomy) and Jodie Comer (My Mad Fat Diary), its modern and subversive plot, and it's super-smart dialogue provided by Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
First premiering in 2018, the show follows Eve Polastri (Oh), an MI5 intelligence operative who has been given the mission of capturing psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Comer); as the chase has progressed, the two have developed a mutual obsession. Fans of the show have been left on tenterhooks after season 2 ended on a major cliffhanger with fans questioning what happened to Polastri.
While it's fair to say that season 3's reviews haven't so far been quite as sparkling as the praise dished out to Killing Eve's previous seasons, if you've followed the show this far you'll nevertheless be itching to see how the story unfolds.
Read our guide below on how to stream Killing Eve Season 3 online – no matter where in the world you are.
Killing Eve: Season 3 - where and when?
Already renewed for a further fourth season after this one finishes, season 3 of Killing Eve has had its release brought forward across a number of regions thanks to the coronavirus. In the UK the show will begin airing on the BBC on Monday, April 13, while the US will get the show a day earlier via BBC America on Sunday, April 12. This third run of the show is made up of 8 episodes.
Watch Killing Eve online from anywhere in the world
We have details for how US, UK, Australian and Canadian spy show fans can watch the show further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Killing Eve but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options?
Here are some more options that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Killing Eve. Get in on this deal now!
Watch Killing Eve for free in the UK
The great news for streaming fans is that Killing Eve season 3, will be made available first on iPlayer before it is aired on BBC One. This means that in the UK you'll be able to watch the first episode of the spy thriller online via the streaming service on Monday, April 13 at 6am BST.
After this, a new episode will be released onto iPlayer every Monday morning at the same time. UK viewers can therefore watch the show for free as all you need to stream iPlayer is an active UK TV license. If you're more of the traditional sort, Killing Eve season 3, episode 1 will be broadcast on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday, April 19.
Watch Killing Eve in the US
Fans of the show get a day's run over UK audiences, with episode one set to air at 9pm ET / 8pm CT on Sunday, April 12 on BBC America which has exclusive rights to the show in the States. The show is also set to air on AMC at the same time.
Most cable packages offer both channels as part of their bundles – consult your local provider for details. Those looking to cut the cord will likely find Hulu as the best option as it has access to both networks showing season 3. Packages starting from just $5.99 a month - and they include BBC America and AMC, and if you're sitting on the fence, you can take advantage of a FREE Hulu trial period to see if the service is right for you.
Hulu
Use the free trial to check out the first episode of the new season, and then get started with a regular subscription so you can keep watching!
How to stream Killing Eve online in Australia
Season 3 will be available Down Under via ABC's iview streaming service, with the opening episode of this run set to be made available on Monday, April 13 at 12pm local time.
How to stream Killing Eve online in Canada
The Canucks have stolen a march on most TV fans with Season 3 having already started on CTV - the opening episode aired on the CTV Drama channel on April 12. New shows air on the channel at 10pm ET on Sundays. However, if you're looking to stream, you can still watch the show on the network's website and app, although you will have to select your TV service provider and sign in with your CTV account. Don't worry if you missed the first episode as past installments of the thriller will be available on catch-up from the site and app.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.