No one will be able to attend Andrea Bocelli's Easter performance, but that doesn't mean you won't be able to stream it from the safety of your own home. This year, due to stay at home orders and social distancing, Andrea Bocelli will be performing a solo concert on Easter Sunday live from Milan's historic cathedral Duomo di Milano.

The concert, which is titled Andrea Bocelli: Music for Hope will broadcast for free on his YouTube channel, so you'll be able to tune in from the device of your choice with ease.

Andrea Bocelli: Music for Hope when and where

The Italian singer will perform at Milan's own Duomo di Milano on Sunday, April 12. The concert kicks off at 6 p.m. BST, which is 1 p.m. EST or 10 a.m. PST.

He will be joined by the cathedral's organist Emanuele Vianelli, and some of the music that's to be performed includes Ave Maria and Mascagni's Sancta Maria.

How to watch Andrea Bocelli: Music for Hope concert live stream

This one is easy. Andrea Bocelli's concert will be broadcasted live for everyone on his YouTube channel, which means it's both free and easy to access. You can tune in here when it kicks off and watch it live from your favorite device, or we've embeded the video below.

You'll be able to stream the performance from your phone, tablet, Fire TV Stick, Smart TV, computer, and more. If it has access to a web browser or YouTube app, you're in great shape.