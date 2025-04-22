What you need to know

Google has rolled out its Earth Day Doodle for 2025, and it's giving users a glimpse at the many sides of our world.

Each letter that spells "Google" is given a different environment/ecosystem from somewhere in the world, with info on its rich natural history.

In 2022, Google gave users a saddening look at how climate change has ravaged our world and changed many of its most beautiful places.

Earth Day has returned once again, and Google is celebrating by rolling out a new doodle in Search to commemorate our big blue ball in space.

The company announced the appearance of its Earth Day 2025 Doodle in Search in a press release earlier this morning (Apr. 22). Google states its doodle this year features a different snapshot per letter that spells out its name. Each snapshot gives us a clear look at "several breathtaking images from Google Earth from across the globe."

Each letter has a story, and Google says that all begins with the first letter in its name, "G."

The first letter is designed in the image of the Maldives. Google states this little features twenty ring-shaped coral formations known as "atolls." Moving on to the first "O," the post states the image seen represents the high-altitude alpine landscape of the Hautes-Alps in the French Alps. The "harsh conditions" of this particular environment features a diverse wildlife that lets adventurous visitors glimpse chamois, marmots, and golden eagles.

The second "O" is a snapshot of the rugged and tough Côte-Nord from Quebec. This stretch is land is "untamed" as its ecosystem is chock-full of plants and animals tough enough to survive its subarctic air. The second "G" takes us to South America and into Argentina's western Mendoza Province. This semi-arid region contains a collection of rivers that all stem from the country's mountains.

An Ode to our only Home

(Image credit: Airbus, Data SIO, NOAA, Landsat / Corpernicus)

The "L" in Google brings us into the States — specifically, Utah. Southeast Utah is put on full display in the company's Earth Day Doodle as we see how tectonic movements have impacted this corner of the Colorado Plateau. While there are deep canyons carved by the Colorado River, desert plants around Lake Powell showcase nature's ability to adapt, even in rough arid climates.

Lastly, the "E" takes us down to Australia to glimpse the remote inland area of western New South Wales. A harsh climate indeed, Google states drought-resistant plants like the spinifex and eucalyptus thrive here. Moreover, wildlife has become accustomed to this rough way of living as they roam gently across the land.

While Google's 2025 Earth Day Doodle is lighter, showing us the many looks of our wonderful planet, its 2022 version was pretty sad. Instead of a standard drawing, 2022's doodle was a GIF that showed how climate change has affected our planet. Each timelapse lasted for multiple hours, and new glimpses were shown throughout the day.

Users were able to see how destroyed our ice peaks have become, as well as how lush, green forests were destroyed in a matter of years. Even the coral reefs in Australia weren't immune to the human element, as they've suffered rapid bleaching over the years.