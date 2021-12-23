For a while after the launch of the PS5, the much-hyped Tempest 3D audio was only available through certain headphones. In September 2021, Sony released a large PS5 update that, as well as adding such improvements as the ability to upgrade your internal SSD, enabled 3D audio for your TV. While this part of the update has been largely overlooked in favor of the bigger news, it is an excellent feature that doesn't take long to activate and enhances your listening experience, though mileage may vary depending on which TV you own.

How to set up your PS5 for 3D audio through your TV

From the home screen, click on Settings at the top right of the menu. Click on Sound. Select Audio Output. There are three options under TV, all of which we will use. First, select Measure Room Acoustics for 3D Audio. A new menu will appear, detailing information about activating 3D Audio. Follow this information, then click Next. This page will give further instructions, and a few hints. Following the hints will yield the best results, so after following these, raise your controller at face level. Prepare for a loud noise as your microphone measures the room, and press Next. After the measurement is complete and you are back in the Audio Output menu, activate the Apply Measurement Results to 3D Audio toggle under TV. Select Enable 3D Audio for TV Speakers.

3D Audio without the fuss

With this enabled, you can experience the PS5's Tempest 3D audio from your TV speakers, using the acoustics in your room to provide the best settings. This is one of the more useful hidden features found in the menus of your PS5, and is sure to improve your gaming experience. If you can't get ahold of some 3D audio capable headphones or prefer gaming without them, this option is also a great alternative, and can be constantly left on. If you move your furniture around though, be sure to follow the steps to recalibrate the settings and re-measure your room, in order to get the best results from your TV.