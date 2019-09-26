Using your phone number on a new carrier is a fairly straightforward operation on any carrier and with Visible, it's even simpler. You'll complete your number transfer, or port, in the Visible app as part of the signup process, but there are a few things you'll need to know to be successful.
How to transfer your phone number to Visible
- Get your current account information. You'll need your account number, account PIN, and billing zip code. You may need to call your current carrier for this information.
- Your number needs to be active. Don't cancel your current service until you finish setting up Visible.
You need a SIM card from Visible if you are bringing your own phone. Complete the process on Visible's site to get one.
- Download the Visible App (also available on iOS.
- Follow the steps in the app to set up your account. You will need a data connection or Wi-Fi for this process.
- After you confirm your phone will work on the service, Visible will ask if your want to transfer your number.
- Follow the instructions to complete the transfer. You'll need the information you gathered earlier.
- Try to have a little patience. The process can take anywhere from a few minutes to hours to complete.
Once your number's finished transferring, you're good to go on your new service. If anything unexpected happened and you need some more help, contact Visible by sending a text to 99370, tweeting @VisibleCare, or selecting Help in the Visible app.
You'll need a phone running Android or iOS to get started. Grab an unlocked phone or buy one directly from Visible to get started.
