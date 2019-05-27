One of the pitfalls of enjoying games in VR is having to deal harassment. There have been many issues in the past, from being attacked verbally to having other players make you feel unsafe. With that in mind, Oculus has two different options for dealing with abuse or harassment. You can file a report or block users from seeing or interacting with you.
How to report abuse on Oculus Quest
- Go to the Report Abuse Web Form on the Oculus website.
- Fill out the form.
- Click Submit.
How to block users on Oculus Quest
- Open the Profile of the user you want to block.
Tap the overflow icon in the upper right corner. It looks like three vertical dots.
- Tap Block.
Nobody ever wants to deal with harassment, but if you do, these options help you to deal with it. For now, there isn't a specific way to report abuse on Oculus Quest. Instead, you'll have to use the web reporting form using either a computer or your phone.
When you do, you'll want to include as much information as possible, and you can even attach video clips of the harassment if you happen to have them. After you report, you can also block the user so that they can't continue the harassment against you.
