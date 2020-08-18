Samsung's lineup of Galaxy Buds are some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy on Android or iOS, but that's even more true if you use a Galaxy smartphone. The buds sound great, are comfortable and convenient, and can be charged on the go. But what happens if your Samsung Galaxy Buds Live charging case or Galaxy Buds/Buds+ charging case gets lost, misplaced, or damaged? We'll show you what to do to get a replacement.

How to replace the charging case for your Samsung Galaxy Buds, Buds Plus, or Buds Live

If it's lost, try finding it first

This seems obvious, but hear us out. Retrace your steps, try to remember where you last had the case, and work back from there. Hopefully, it couldn't have gone far!

While the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app does have a feature that allows you to ping your Galaxy Buds themselves, it doesn't work to locate the charging case. This is because there is no speaker in the case from which to play a pinging noise.

Reach out to customer service

Lost devices are not covered under warranty, but damaged or broken cases might be. Contact Samsung customer service if your battery case has been damaged or is not functioning correctly, and they may be able to help you get a repair or replacement.

Order a full replacement set

Samsung does not directly sell replacement charging cases for the Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Buds Plus, or Galaxy Buds Live products, so in order to get a brand new case, you'll have to order an entirely new set. This is obviously the least desirable and most expensive replacement method, but ultimately it may be the last recourse you are left with.

Of course, if you were unhappy with your Galaxy Buds devices, you can always purchase an alternative set of true wireless earbuds, like the Jabra Elite 75t or the Google Pixel Buds.

While we can't vouch for the quality of all refubished products, your best option if you want to save some money is to search sites like eBay and Newegg for refurbished charging cases. As always with sites like this, be sure to check on the seller or vendor rating, and feel free to reach out to them directly if you have any questions or concerns about the refurbed case.

It is also worth noting that if you have both the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Plus that the buds can fit and charge in either case. That means that if you lose one case but still have the other, you can use it to charge whichever Buds or Buds Plus need a top off.

