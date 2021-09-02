Horizon Forbidden West is the next big title from Guerrilla Games. Preorders are now open for the regular and special editions of Horizon Forbidden West across PS4 and PS5, so if you're curious about what's in every edition of Horizon Forbidden West, we've got you covered.

This is going to be a huge game from one of the premiere developers at Sony Worldwide Studios so we're keeping track of things players should know about, such as a list of all machines in Horizon Forbidden West ahead of launch.

How to preorder Horizon Forbidden West for PS4 and PS5

There's several different versions of Horizon Forbidden West available for preorder right now, including: the standard edition, the Special Edition, the Collector's Edition and the Regalla Edition.

Before you buy the game however, there's something very important to note. Despite Sony previously promising certain games like Horizon Forbidden West would include a free upgrade from the PS4 to the PS5 version, that is no longer the case unless you buy one of the collector's editions or the Digital Deluxe Edition.

The prior games this was promised for, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, did receive free upgrades with no issue.

If you buy the standard edition or other special editions, make sure it's the PS5 version or you won't get access to the current-generation features.