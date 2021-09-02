Horizon Forbidden West DesertSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Forbidden West is the next big title from Guerrilla Games. Preorders are now open for the regular and special editions of Horizon Forbidden West across PS4 and PS5, so if you're curious about what's in every edition of Horizon Forbidden West, we've got you covered.

This is going to be a huge game from one of the premiere developers at Sony Worldwide Studios so we're keeping track of things players should know about, such as a list of all machines in Horizon Forbidden West ahead of launch.

How to preorder Horizon Forbidden West for PS4 and PS5

There's several different versions of Horizon Forbidden West available for preorder right now, including: the standard edition, the Special Edition, the Collector's Edition and the Regalla Edition.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Before you buy the game however, there's something very important to note. Despite Sony previously promising certain games like Horizon Forbidden West would include a free upgrade from the PS4 to the PS5 version, that is no longer the case unless you buy one of the collector's editions or the Digital Deluxe Edition.

The prior games this was promised for, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, did receive free upgrades with no issue.

If you buy the standard edition or other special editions, make sure it's the PS5 version or you won't get access to the current-generation features.

Standard flavor

Horizon Forbidden West Standard Edition

Horizon Forbidden West

Just the basics

The standard version of Horizon Forbidden West doesn't net you many extras outside of a couple of digital goodies, but it's also the least-expensive version of the game available and the one most people will go for.

Steel bound

Horizon Forbidden West Special Edition Box Art

Horizon Forbidden West Special Edition

Nab a steelbook

The Special Edition of the game comes with a gorgeous steelbook that collector's are sure to enjoy. Like the standard edition, the PS4 version doesn't include a free upgrade to the PS5 version, so keep that in mind.

For collectors

Horizon Forbidden West Collectors Edition Box Art

Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition

Lots of extras

In addition to a steelbook, the Collector's Edition includes a statue of the mammoth-like Tremortusk, a new machine, facing off against Aloy.

Serious business

Horizon Forbidden West Regalla Edition Box Art

Horizon Forbidden West Regalla Edition

Only the best

This souped-up Collector's Edition includes even more for Horizon fans, including a mini art book, canvas map and art print cards.

If you want either the Collector's Edition or the Regalla Edition, we're going to suggest you act quickly, because these aren't likely to stay in stock for long.

The original Horizon Zero Dawn became a huge success, garnering critical praise and selling over 10 million copies since launch, as of February 2019. The original game also recently received an update allowing it to play at 60 FPS when played on a PS5 through backward compatibility.