Samsung launched a fully customizable Bespoke Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at its Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event. You can mix and match colors to personalize the design of the clamshell foldable phone. Here's how you can customize your own bespoke Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

How to customize your own bespoke Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Please note that these steps only apply to US-based customers. Apart from the US, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition is only available in the U.K., Germany, France, Australia, South Korea, and Canada.

Go to https://www.samsung.com/us/smartphones/galaxy-z-flip3-5g-bespoke/. Press the Start button. Choose the Front, Back, and Frame colors. Click Buy now. Choose your carrier, capacity, trade-in devices, Samsung Care+, purchase option, and hit CONTINUE. Select add-ons or click on SKIP ADD-ONS. Fill in your payment details to complete Checkout and place your order.

Since the Bespoke Edition is made to order, delivery takes about five to six weeks. You get four months of YouTube Premium, three months of Spotify Premium, and six months of SiriusXM Streaming subscriptions for free with your purchase. If you add Samsung Care+, the first 12 months of the service are also free of charge.

Our top equipment picks

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the king of foldables and one of the most unique phones in the world right now. While it is debatable whether the Bespoke Edition is worth the money, we do appreciate the option to personalize one. If you decide to shell out some big bucks on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, make sure you get an accompanying phone case to safeguard your investment.

Samsung does not promise the same colored parts under its repair policy, so you should buy a decent case for your Bespoke foldable. If it breaks, you are not guaranteed to get matching spare parts from Samsung when you send it in for fixing up. Another excellent precaution is to get the best screen protector for your Galaxy Z Flip 3. Folding glass doesn't come cheap!