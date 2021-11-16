Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 screen protectors Android Central 2021
There's no denying the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the best foldable phones available right now. The futuristic clamshell packs a lot of improvements over its predecessor from 2020. These include a more prominent external display, water resistance, and, more importantly, a gorgeous foldable OLED panel that comes pre-installed with a harder screen protector. That said, you can never be too careful with a device this fragile (and expensive), so here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 screen protectors you can get for your swanky new foldable.
Orzero's soft TPU screen protectors guard the inside, outside, and even the hinge of your Galaxy Z Flip 3 from damage. These are made with an ultra-thin material for that barely-there feel and also have hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings that reduce smudges and fingerprints.
Featuring extra space around their borders, LK's TPU screen protectors are compatible with most (if not all) of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases. Their self-healing technology automatically repairs minor scratches and bubbles that may surface over time, that too within just 24 hours.
These crystal clear protection films from YWXTW are made from a self-healing material that ensures any dings your Galaxy Z Flip 3 might get will eventually go away, returning that pristine look. And with a total of eight sets in the box, you'll have plenty of backups should something happen during the installation.
If you want complete protection for the entirety of your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3's exterior, that too without using a case, these sets from Ermorgen are your best bet. Each pack consists of protective films for the phone's screen, back panels, and hinge.
This EPU screen protector from Whitestone offers edge-to-edge protection for your Galaxy Z Flip 3 and is a lot more resistant to fingerprints and smudges than conventional TPU screen protectors. The single pack also comes with three films that cover the entire back panel of the phone.
Made in the US, Skinomi's matte screen protector for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 not only reduces glare (and thus, eye strain), but also does an excellent job of repelling fingerprints and smudges. It's made from a durable elastic polymer that features self-healing properties.
This expensive but highly durable screen protector from ZAGG is designed for the Z Flip 3's tiny cover display. You get an easy-to-apply, scratch-resistant protector made of premium materials and self-healing nanotechnology.
Keep every angle heavily guarded with this set of five screen protectors. You get a flexible TPU film to cover every inch of your stylish Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. There's a sliver of film to cover the hinge too, which is very reassuring.
If you're a bold person and don't find much use in slapping protective layers all over your Galaxy Z Flip 3, stick with the basics. The Supershieldz screen protector only covers the most essential part of your phone: the inner folding OLED screen. It's a seasoned brand and one that you can trust.
Keep that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 screen clean
Foldable phones are getting better with each generation, but as we all know, glass is still fragile. Since the outside and inside of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is all glass, getting an extra layer of protection to keep it free from damage is a great idea. Our top vote goes to Orzero's premium glass screen protector, which also has protective films for the phone's back panels and hinge.
Even if you decide to pick up one of the best Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases for your phone and don't really care about external protective films, a third-party screen protector is still advised for the phone's primary foldable OLED panel. In that case, we suggest Skinomi's fantastic matte screen protector, which minimizes glare and prevents fingerprints as well.
