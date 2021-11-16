Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 screen protectors Android Central 2021

There's no denying the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the best foldable phones available right now. The futuristic clamshell packs a lot of improvements over its predecessor from 2020. These include a more prominent external display, water resistance, and, more importantly, a gorgeous foldable OLED panel that comes pre-installed with a harder screen protector. That said, you can never be too careful with a device this fragile (and expensive), so here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 screen protectors you can get for your swanky new foldable.

Keep that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 screen clean

Foldable phones are getting better with each generation, but as we all know, glass is still fragile. Since the outside and inside of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is all glass, getting an extra layer of protection to keep it free from damage is a great idea. Our top vote goes to Orzero's premium glass screen protector, which also has protective films for the phone's back panels and hinge.

Even if you decide to pick up one of the best Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases for your phone and don't really care about external protective films, a third-party screen protector is still advised for the phone's primary foldable OLED panel. In that case, we suggest Skinomi's fantastic matte screen protector, which minimizes glare and prevents fingerprints as well.