Samsung launched a lot of new products last month, one of which was the Galaxy Buds Live. The world for wireless earbuds is a highly competitive one, but the Buds Live managed to find solid footing thanks to the unique design, great audio quality, strong battery life, and competitive price.
We're rather fond of the Buds Live here at AC, but what do our forum members think about the earbuds? Let's ask them!
A few members in the forums have a pair of Buds Live themselves, and this is what they think about Samsung's latest earbuds:
Now, we want to hear from you — How are you liking the Galaxy Buds Live?
Join the conversation in the forums!
