Google got off to a bit of a rocky start in the world of true wireless earphones, but as we said in our review over the summer, the mid-tier Pixel Buds A-series are surprisingly solid. The cheap price makes it easy to forgive the lack of active noise cancellation or water resistance, and in terms of audio quality and comfort, these buds deliver everything you could want. Plus, because they're Google's buds, they offer unique Google Assistant functionality to boot, such as notification readout.

And for Cyber Monday, the Pixel Buds A-series are available at Best Buy for 20% off the list price, at just $79.99. The discount is available on both the "olive" and "clearly white" colorways.

These Buds launched in mid-summer, so they're still pretty new, making this as sizable a discount as you're likely to find for the time being.

We were pleasantly surprised when we reviewed the Pixel Buds A-series earlier this year, especially after the 2020 Pixel Buds fell somewhat flat. But, just like its A-series smartphones, Google delivered more of a winner with its mid-range buds.

I didn't anticipate liking the Pixel Buds A-Series as much as I do. Granted, the 2020 Pixel Buds nailed a lot of the fundamentals, but at $180, they stuck out as lacking one feature, ANC, that many of its competitors were already jamming in for the same price. That and the endemic connectivity issues (which persist today) made me weary of a successor. But I should have known that Google, the same company that made the Pixel 4a one of the best phones of 2020, would knock its first budget earbuds release out of the park. Retaining most of the core features that made the 2020 Pixel Buds so good and solving the dropouts, and dropping the price to $100 was enough for me to give these an unqualified recommendation.

At $20 less than that starting price, the Pixel Buds A-series are a great Cyber Monday buy for any Android or Pixel fan.