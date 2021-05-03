What you need to know
- A massive new leak has revealed the designs of Samsung's next foldables.
- Leaked promo materials suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be Samsung's first phone with an under-display selfie camera.
- The Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, will have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and a much larger cover display than its predecessor.
Last month, a report out of South Korea claimed Samsung's rumored Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldables will arrive a little sooner than previously expected. Now, a massive leak has revealed several new details about the upcoming phones, including a few key specs.
Twitter tipster @TheGalox_ has spotted alleged promotional material for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, giving us our first look at their designs. The leaked materials show off the Galaxy Z Flip successor in four color options: White, Green, Purple, and Beige. While it doesn't look vastly different from its predecessor, the much larger cover display is immediately noticeable. It also appears to be thicker and features two 12MP cameras on the back.
As per the tipster, the phone will feature Gorilla Glass Victus protection, which should make it more durable. On the software side of things, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is tipped to come with an improved Flex Mode to allow users to use two apps simultaneously. The Flex Mode on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will also include support for more apps than Samsung's current foldable phones.
The leaked Galaxy Z Fold 3 promo materials suggest the follow-up to Samsung's best foldable phone will indeed come equipped with an under-display selfie camera and have S Pen support. Around the back of the phone is a vertical triple-camera array with an LED flash placed right below the sensors.
