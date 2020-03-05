What you need to know The Edge+ is going to be Motorola's first flagship in quite a while.

Leaked renders of the phone show a stunning design with a waterfall display and a barely visible camera cutout.

Round back, it's got a triple-camera setup.

If leaked renders of Motorola's first new flagship in at least two years are to be believed, the company is certainly making a product that'll be well worth the wait (via Pricebaba). The main highlight of this phone will be the screen, which stretches from edge-to-edge in the form of a waterfall display (hence the name). Alongside that exquisite curve, the screen also has one of the smallest punch-hole camera cutouts ever. I mean, you can barely see it! That does mean that this phone won't have an wide-angle lens in the front like, say, last year's Galaxy S10+, but given that even Samsung's moved away from having two cameras in the front, I think it's well worth the trade.

There doesn't seem to be a fingerprint sensor anywhere on the phone's body, and that's because, as @OnLeaks claims, it's hidden under the display, which is expected to be 6.5 or 6.8 inches in size. Get ready to live stream UFC 248 with an ESPN+ subscription Round back, you can see the usual Motorola logo, as well as the phone's three cameras arranged vertically. The specifics of the cameras are not known yet. Next to them is an LED flash module and some additional sensors. The Motorola logo may also sport an LED and work as a notification light.