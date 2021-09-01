Portal has been around for a while at this point, but most of the deals we've seen have been on the 1st generation of the device. If you're looking to save on the newest Portal from Facebook, now's the time. You can get the Portal for just $99. That's an $80 discount and within $10 of the best price we've ever seen. It's definitely the best price on the 2nd-gen devices, so grab one while you can. This sale ends Sept. 12, but it's possible it sells out before then, too, so act fast.

This deal is a great price and within $10 of the best we've ever seen. Portal is a fantastic smart display, too, that includes great audio and video calling. Use it to control your smart home, check your security cameras, get recipes you can follow along in the kitchen, and more.

The standard Portal isn't the only way to save today, either. You can also get the Portal TV down to the same low price of $99. That's a $50 discount and first price drop we've seen. Portal TV is similar to the Portal in that it enables smart video calling, but in this case it uses your TV for the video.

Amazon has price matched Facebook with both of these deals, by the way. Grab the Portal or the Portal TV at their discounted prices.

Portal from Facebook does its best to make video calling as clear and as easy as possible. It relies on advanced A.I. in the smart camera that can track your movement and keep everyone in the frame. The camera pans and zooms automatically even if you shuffle around a bit. The 2nd-generation Portal improves on the 1st-generation device and has a 13MP camera with a 114-degree field of view.

SInce communicating with others is such a priority for the Portal, it only makes sense that it connects seamlessly with Facebook's apps like Messenger and WhatsApp. Make video calls to anyone and everyone and keep up with people you've already started conversations with in those programs. You'll find it also works with third parties like Zoom, Workplace, Bluejeans, and more.

Amazon Alexa is built in as well, which means you have full control over your smart home from the smart display. Ask Alexa questions, get the news or the weather, turn your smart lights on and off, or view security cameras all with simple voice commands.

Plus, on top of all this, the device keeps your security and privacy in mind. Use the integrated camera cover to block the lens when you're not using it. There's even a switch to disable the mic and camera whenever you want.