It may have been out for a few years, but the original Google Home is still one of the best Google Assistant smart speakers out there thanks to its balance of design and sound quality. Plus, you can get one for only $69.99 today at Daily Steals making it even more affordable. Considering it usually sells for $99 directly at Google or at third-party sellers like B&H, that's a solid savings. Shipping is free, too.

Google Assistant is the brains within the cylinder and can accomplish all sorts of tasks for you. Just ask and Google will answer. Check the weather, stream music, get traffic information, hear the news, make phone calls, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

There are a bunch of devices that work with Google Assistant and there's so much that Google Assistant can do. If you're all-in on the Google and Android ecosystem, buying into the Google smart home system is a no-brainer and the Google Home makes for a great starter device for your living room or kitchen.

The Google Home is the original Assistant, and it's still a great smart speaker. With excellent sound quality and generous amounts of bass, plus intuitive touch controls, sensitive microphones and a minimalist look, this OG is still the one to get if music is your thing and you don't want to splash on the more expensive Google Home Max. Be sure to check out our original review