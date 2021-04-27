Sometimes you don't need the best headphones on the market. Sometimes what you need are durable headphones you can use just about anywhere with a battery that won't quit and features you really want. Anker's Soundcore Life Q20 hybrid headphones are just those headphones, and right now you can grab a pair for $41.45 at Amazon. This is a great low price. The headphones have been selling for around $50 since the beginning of the year. Today's sale is only the second time in the last year that they have dropped this low, and it's within two bucks of the lowest price we've ever seen. The next best price anywhere is $45 at Newegg.

There is a newer model of these headphones these days, but the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones are currently $75. With today's sale you save a huge chunk off that price and get many of the same features.

Listen up Anker Soundcore Life Q20 hybrid ANC Bluetooth headphones Hear only what you want to hear with active noise-cancelling that can reduce the ambient noise up to 90% with four mics. Anker's BassUp tech boosts those low frequencies, too. The battery life lasts for up to 40 hours on a single charge. $41.45 $50.00 $9 off See at Amazon

This is some of the most affordable active noise-cancelling you're going to find out there. The Q20's ANC system uses four mics to help eliminate ambient noise. Cut out all those sounds you don't want to hear, which includes everything from airplane engines to traffic while you're on the bus to the sound of chatty co-workers and children screaming. You don't need to listen to any of that. All you need is your music.

These headphones can also produce pretty good sound, too, with Hi-Res Audio and large, custom-designed 40mm drivers. The high frequencies can hit 40 kHz and use Anker's BassUp tech to bump the low frequencies and get your chest thumping. The Q20 are capable of analyzing sounds in real time and providing the BassUp tech as you need it to strengthen the bass output. Just hit the play button twice to activate it.

Of course, with Bluetooth and ANC constantly draining the battery, you need a good, long battery life. These headphones can last for up to 40 hours on a single charge, which is fairly impressive. The Bluetooth is Bluetooth 5.0, which is designed for lower power consumption and reduces audio latency. You can also simply plug into a headphone jack with the 3.5mm plug. That reduces power consumption and can help extend the battery up to 60 hours if you also turn the ANC off.