We're starting to track the best PS5 Black Friday deals right now, but even if the big day isn't here yet, you can save a lot right now. For anyone that's looking to try some multiplayer games on PS5, or hasn't made the upgrade yet but still wants to maintain a membership on PS4, CD Keys has 12-month PlayStation Plus subscriptions for just $41.99.

This is generally the best deal that can be found on PlayStation Plus memberships, so if you want to get the maximum value for your money, you'll want to act quickly and grab a card (or two!) before the deal is gone. PlayStation Plus normally runs for $10 a month, so if you swap over from a monthly subscription, you could save almost $80 on a year-long membership.

While some of the best PS5 games available do include multiplayer or online functionality of some kind, such as Bluepoint Games' Demon's Souls remake, PlayStation Plus has other benefits, with free games offered for members every month, including new PS4 and PS5 titles.

A year of PlayStation Plus, almost 33% off