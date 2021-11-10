We're starting to track the best PS5 Black Friday deals right now, but even if the big day isn't here yet, you can save a lot right now. For anyone that's looking to try some multiplayer games on PS5, or hasn't made the upgrade yet but still wants to maintain a membership on PS4, CD Keys has 12-month PlayStation Plus subscriptions for just $41.99.
This is generally the best deal that can be found on PlayStation Plus memberships, so if you want to get the maximum value for your money, you'll want to act quickly and grab a card (or two!) before the deal is gone. PlayStation Plus normally runs for $10 a month, so if you swap over from a monthly subscription, you could save almost $80 on a year-long membership.
While some of the best PS5 games available do include multiplayer or online functionality of some kind, such as Bluepoint Games' Demon's Souls remake, PlayStation Plus has other benefits, with free games offered for members every month, including new PS4 and PS5 titles.
A year of PlayStation Plus, almost 33% off
PlayStation Plus 12-month card
If you're looking to save money on your PlayStation Plus membership, it doesn't get better than this. Instead of paying $10 a month, $25 for three months or even $60 for a year, you can grab a 12-month subscription for just $42. The money you'll save in the free monthly games alone more than makes this offer worth it, while access to multiplayer games means you can keep up with your friends online.
Your savings don't stop there. PlayStation Plus subscribers who have upgraded to PS5 also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a number of curated games, representing highlights from throughout the PS4 generation. It includes third-party games and first-party titles from PlayStation Studios. It's a great way to save money, especially for anyone new to the PlayStation ecoystem, since it means instead of buying different games, you instantly have a library of titles to start out with.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.