You'll find no shortages of deals and discounts on some of the best headsets available for Black Friday. If brands like Razer or SteelSeries aren't up your alley, you might find what you're looking for with Turtle Beach. The manufacturer is well-known for making some of the best gaming headsets out there, and one of its wired models is at its lowest price ever shortly before Black Friday.
While it may seem a bit pricey for a wired model, the Turtle Beach Recon 500 is still cheaper than most decent wireless headsets. And with multiplatform compatibility, a lightweight design, memory foam ear cushions, and on-ear controls it has nearly everything you'd want from a budget headset.
Save 30% on this amazing Turtle Beach headset
Turtle Beach Recon 500 $48
The Turtle Beach Recon 500 was developed for professional gaming with crystal clear communication in mind. It may not be as advanced as other headsets, but when it comes to audio delivery and comfort, it's got it where it counts. And now you can get it for over 30% off for Black Friday.
We've tested out the Turtle Beach Recon 500 ourselves, and although we found that it lacks more premium features, it delivers a great audio experience nonetheless. Frankly, that and comfort are the two most important aspects of any headset, and Turtle Beach nails it here. It's disappointing that it doesn't feature 7.1 surround sound, but stereo is good enough if you aren't a hardcore audiophile.
And if you're looking for something a little different than what Turtle Beach has to offer, there are plenty of Razer headsets on sale, ranging from the premium Razer BlackShark V2 Pro to the more budget-friendly Razer Kraken X model. Choose whatever suits you best.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.