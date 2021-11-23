You'll find no shortages of deals and discounts on some of the best headsets available for Black Friday. If brands like Razer or SteelSeries aren't up your alley, you might find what you're looking for with Turtle Beach. The manufacturer is well-known for making some of the best gaming headsets out there, and one of its wired models is at its lowest price ever shortly before Black Friday.

While it may seem a bit pricey for a wired model, the Turtle Beach Recon 500 is still cheaper than most decent wireless headsets. And with multiplatform compatibility, a lightweight design, memory foam ear cushions, and on-ear controls it has nearly everything you'd want from a budget headset.

Save 30% on this amazing Turtle Beach headset