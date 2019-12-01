If you missed out on yesterday's after-Black Friday deal on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you're in luck. You can still grab the Deluxe Edition for $20 in a deal ahead of Cyber Monday. The standard edition of the game is still $60, so even if you're not interested in the digital extras included with this special version and you just want to grab the game, this is the best way to do so. For those that are interested in the digital extras, they'll be getting a unique skin for BD-1, your droid companion, and a matching skin for the Mantis, your ship. There's also a digital art book and a behind-the-scenes video on the development of the game.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Take up the mantle of the Jedi and fight the forces of the Empire as Cal Kestis, a Padawan who survived Order 66. The Deluxe Edition of the game also includes some extra digital skins and other bonuses. $49.99 $69.99 $20 off See at Walmart

There's no telling how long this $50 deal on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition will last for, as the similar deal on Amazon yesterday ended when the Deluxe Edition of the game went out of stock. So, if you're interested, go ahead and take advantage of the discount right now. 12 of the best Black Friday deals you can still buy right now! Score this 75-inch TV for just $600 on Cyber Monday! In her review of the game, one of our editors, Jennifer Locke, wrote that "It's not perfect, but despite all of its imperfections — and sometimes even because of them — I can't help but love it. To everyone who wanted a good single-player game in the Star Wars universe, look no further. The type of game by default won't appeal to some people, but the game that Respawn crafted is amazing for what it is."