Over at Best Buy you can grab the GoPro Hero7 Black for $329.99 and get a couple of freebies in the process. This deal comes with a $30 Best Buy gift card and a package that includes a few GoPro accessories. The Hero7 Black generally sells for about $330 these days by itself so you're getting the gift card and travel accessories for free. You'll see both items added to your cart automatically and the gift card will be delivered by email.

The Hero7 Black is the flagship of the 7th-generation GoPro lineup, which also includes the Silver and White. It can record up to 60 fps in 4K with plenty of lower resolutions available. In fact, being able to record in 1080p at 240 fps gives you the ability to slow down your video up to 8x for some really interesting shots. For still images, you'll have 12MP photos and a burst mode up to 30 fps. Beyond the advanced 4K video, the Black also has GoPro's HyperSmooth video stabilization. The new technology is vital for removing the shakes that often accompany action camera footage.

The Hero7 Black is water-resistant up to 33 feet and come with a two-inch touch intuitive LCD screen. Expect to find plenty of other features like face and scene detection, SuperPhoto Auto HDR photo enhancement, and more. A few of the features unique to the Black versus the other models include Raw photos, live streaming, and TimeWarp video. You'll even have voice control, which is a great feature for operating the camera from a distance without a remote.

The accessories it comes with form the GoPro Travel Kit worth $60 on its own. It includes the GoPro Shorty tripod and mini extension pole, great for keeping your camera stable for filming interviews or B-roll, as well as a handy sleeve and lanyard so you can wear your camera on your wrist or around your neck.

GoPro has upgraded its lineup with the Hero8, so it makes sense that we'd see a few Hero7 discounts. The Hero7 is still a great action camera, though, and it has the benefit of being much less expensive right now.