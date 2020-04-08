Grab the GoPro Fusion 360-degree camera on sale for $199 at B&H. The price is $100 off what it sells for at other retailers like Best Buy, and it matches a low we've only seen once this year. This deal comes with a travel case, a rechargeable battery, a grip you can use for different angles, and adhesive mounts. You'll also get a one-year warranty from GoPro.
Get out there
GoPro Fusion 360-degree camera with grip
Includes a grip, travel case, and rechargeable battery. Has powerful CMOS image sensors for clarity in video or still images. Uses multiple microphones for 360-degree audio recording. Can be controlled by your voice. Water resistant. 1-year warranty.
$199.00
$300.00 $101 off
With a 360-degree camera you can capture video and photos of all the stuff happening around you. It's one of the most unique ways to capture moments. The videos can reach up to 5.2K resolutions and the photos use an 18MP sensor. You can then use your smartphone to turn the videos into 1080p from any angle or crop the photos into standard resolution, too.
The Fusion is compatible with a wide range of Apple and Android devices, and you can use your phone to create and share the footage you've captured using the free GoPro app. You can even use your 360-degree footage in virtual reality to fully immerse yourself or your friends in the memory. Don't just capture the memory, relive it. Next time you get stuck at home, you can go on vacation all over again.
The Fusion requires two Class 10 microSD cards. You can grab a 128GB microSD card from SanDisk for less than $25 at the moment. The Fusion supports cards up to a 256GB capacity, so you can upgrade if you want. Considering these unique videos tend to take up a lot of room, it wouldn't hurt to do that. The prices just go up as the capacities do, so 128GB feels like a good balance between space and cost.
If the GoPro Fusion isn't for you, even at this low price, be sure to take a look at our list of the best action cams in 2020 for some alternative options.
