Google's Project Zero security research team has reported a 0-day vulnerability in the Android kernel that affects a handful of phones from several vendors. This flaw can be used to help an attacker gain elevated privileges in the operating system, allowing access to any user or application data that might be stored on the device. It's also suspected that the bug was or still is being used "in the wild" to exploit devices in the real world and not just a researcher's desk.

This exploit was previously patched in December 2017 but has resurfaced in the kernel source code for some Android devices running Android 8.0 or later. Researchers believe, based on physical testing or source code review, the following devices are affected:

Google also says that the exploit could possibly be used against other phones as it requires "little or no device customization" by the vendor, but these have not been manually reviewed as is the case with the list of devices above.

This could be from the real pros of phone hacking, the NSO Group.

Google claims that the bug "was allegedly being used or sold by the NSO Group." The NSO Group is an Israeli cybersecurity firm that provides governments around the world with technology that "helps them combat terror and crime." The company is also behind the notorious Pegasus mobile spyware, which allegedly was able to breach WhatsApp and is able to harvest user data from the servers of Apple, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft. There are claims that software created by NSO Group was used in targeted attacks against human rights activists and journalists in several countries.

What should you do?