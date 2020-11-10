As noted by Google's support page on DSDS, Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G users can currently only connect to 4G networks when the feature is enabled. To connect to 5G networks, users are required to temporarily turn off the SIM that isn't set to use data.

Google's Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 phones will soon let you use the Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) functionality while staying connected to a 5G network. The folks over at 9to5Google have spotted a code change posted to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) , which claims DSDS on 5G networks has now been enabled on the Pixel 4a 5G.

While AOSP is open source in nature, a comment attached to the code explicitly mentions that it came from Google's internal Android code. The code only mentions "Bramble," which is the codename for the Pixel 4a 5G, but it is likely that the feature will soon be coming to the Pixel 5 too. Google's best Android phones of 2020 use the same Snapdragon 765G chipset and happen to be quite similar in a few other areas as well.

Since the code change for the Pixel 5 is yet to arrive, it is unlikely that the ability to use 5G and DSDS together will be rolled out to users this month. Instead, it is likely to be included in the December security update for the two phones.