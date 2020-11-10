What you need to know
- The Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 could soon gain support for Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) on 5G networks.
- Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G users are currently limited to 4G when DSDS is enabled.
- The feature is likely to be rolled out to the two phones along with the December 2020 Android security patch.
Google's Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 phones will soon let you use the Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) functionality while staying connected to a 5G network. The folks over at 9to5Google have spotted a code change posted to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), which claims DSDS on 5G networks has now been enabled on the Pixel 4a 5G.
As noted by Google's support page on DSDS, Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G users can currently only connect to 4G networks when the feature is enabled. To connect to 5G networks, users are required to temporarily turn off the SIM that isn't set to use data.
While AOSP is open source in nature, a comment attached to the code explicitly mentions that it came from Google's internal Android code. The code only mentions "Bramble," which is the codename for the Pixel 4a 5G, but it is likely that the feature will soon be coming to the Pixel 5 too. Google's best Android phones of 2020 use the same Snapdragon 765G chipset and happen to be quite similar in a few other areas as well.
Since the code change for the Pixel 5 is yet to arrive, it is unlikely that the ability to use 5G and DSDS together will be rolled out to users this month. Instead, it is likely to be included in the December security update for the two phones.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Keurig's most affordable coffee maker is down to just $50 this Black Friday
A kitchen without a Keurig is not a happy kitchen at all. Thanks to Black Friday, you can upgrade to the compact Keurig K-Mini for 38% off!
OnePlus' next budget phone is the Nord SE, and it will have 65W charging
We can reveal that the next phone in the Nord series will be called the OnePlus Nord SE. The phone will feature 65W fast charging — just like the OnePlus 8T — and will be available in India and the EU.
Review: The PS5 is a technical marvel, but is it enough?
Sony's PS5 is leaps and bounds ahead of its predecessors, as it should be. With a blazing-fast SSD, a great launch lineup of games, and a sleek UI, it's clear the future is here.
These are the absolute best Pixel 5 cases you can buy right now
Even if the Pixel 5 doesn't have a glass back, it still needs a case before you take it outside the safety of your home. These are the Google Pixel 5 cases you can trust to get you through whatever chaos life brings your way.