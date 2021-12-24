Back in December last year, Google started rolling out a new feature on Search, allowing users to look up information for COVID-19 vaccines. The search giant has now introduced new features to help mobile users in the U.S. protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID.

We’ve added new features to help you find the information you need to help protect your loved ones and yourself from COVID. In the US, on Google Search, you can now find free testing locations, vaccine locations for children and you can even Search by vaccine type. pic.twitter.com/bkdPFIibmW — Google (@Google) December 22, 2021

The new features allow users to locate their nearest testing and vaccine locations. You can get started with these new features by opening the Google app on the best Android phones and typing "COVID vaccines near me." Google Search will then display a list of pharmacies and medical facilities around you where you can get a vaccine.

If you're looking for a specific vaccine, you can also search by vaccine type. And if you want to get your kids vaccinated, you can use Google Search to find the nearest vaccine location for children.

Google Search also lets you look for free COVID testing locations. Even if you just search for "COVID testing near me," the search results will indicate whether the site offers free testing.

Google had added similar features to Search, Maps, and Assistant in India in September. It is also working on a new Assistant-enabled end-to-end vaccine booking feature for users in the country. The feature is set to begin rolling in early 2022.

New COVID cases in the U.S. have increased significantly over the last three weeks, with Omicron now accounting for over 73% of cases. Scientists believe the Omicron outbreak in the country may peak in January and then start declining in March.