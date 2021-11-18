Google is making it a lot easier to book vaccine appointments in India

Google announced a bunch of new initiatives to improve the experience of its Indian users at the seventh edition of Google for India on November 18. Along with new features to help users find high-quality information in their local language, Google has also announced the first Google Assistant-enabled vaccination booking flow.

Google has worked together with COWIN, the Indian government's official web portal for COVID-19 vaccine registrations, to make it easier for people to book an appointment. The company says the feature will empower users with "access to information and healthcare that would otherwise have been out of reach."

The end-to-end vaccine booking feature is set to become available to users in the country early next year. Once the pilot begins, users will get voice guidance at each step while booking a COVID-19 vaccination appointment on the COWIN portal. It will work in English and eight Indian languages: Hindu, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.