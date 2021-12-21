Rumors continue to suggest that Google is preparing to launch a Pixel Watch relatively soon. The latest evidence comes from the Google app and Wear OS 3 emulator that was recently updated.

9to5Google discovered a reference to the Pixel Watch in a recent update to the Google app. The code references "PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_WATCH," similar to how Google designates Pixel-exclusive software features within its apps. Not only does this point to a watch, but it indicates that there will be certain features arriving on this device tat may not reach other Wear OS watches.

So far, that could include the watch faces that were uncovered in the Wear OS 3 emulator, but beyond that, it's unknown.

Additionally, 9to5Google discovered a new design for the Google Assistant in the emulator. From the image, the design will mirror how Assistant looks on Android smartphones, with a light bar appearing at the bottom of the screen.

The image also references a trigger button above the crown, which hasn't been gleaned in any Pixel Watch renders. That means it could likely be an overall redesign for Wear OS 3.