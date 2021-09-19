What you need to know
- New regulatory labels have been spotted, listing the charging speeds for the Google Pixel 6 Pro.
- The labels show 33W charging is likely to be featured on the Pixel 6 Pro.
- The Pixel 6 Pro is expected to feature a large battery, 23W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.
Anticipation for the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro heats up as rumors continue to swirl about the upcoming Android flagships. The latest tidbit appears to all but confirm the reported charging speeds of the Pixel 6 Pro.
XDA-Developers appears to have gotten their hands on a regulatory label for the Pixel 6 Pro from the National Communications Commission in Taiwan, which is its equivalent to the FCC in the U.S.
The label shows the rated charging speeds for the 6 Pro, listing 5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W), 9V/3A (27W), and 11V/3A (33W). This would corroborate earlier reports that the Pixel 6 Pro may feature faster charging speeds than its predecessor, as first reported by 91Mobiles.
Based on this, it seems like Google's upcoming flagship may feature faster charging than many of the best Android phones from Samsung, most of which top out at 25W aside from a select few. It's not a huge lead, but every bit counts.
It's also rumored that Google is preparing to launch a new Pixel stand that would charge the Pixel 6 Pro at 23W. These faster would be helpful when trying to top up the phone's reported 5,000mAh battery.
That said, 33W wired charging is still roughly half that of many 2021 flagships like the OnePlus 9 Pro. Additionally, Samsung is reportedly increasing charging speeds in next year's Galaxy S22 series, so Google may not have a lead over it for very long.
XDA points out three models of the Pixel 6 Pro — GLU0G, G8V0U, and GF5KQ, only the first of which was certified by the Taiwanese agency. However, the other models will likely feature the same charging speeds. Between the three labels is a list of countries and regions such as the U.S., Canada, UK, European Union, Australia/New Zealand, Singapore, and Japan.
To the dismay of some, Google has already stated that it won't include a charger in the box, so you'll have to make use of adapters you may have lying around the house or check out some of the best USB-C chargers.
The new Nexus
Google Pixel 6 Pro
The power of AI in your hands
The upcoming Google Pixel 6 Pro is set to become Google's best smartphone ever with its new custom-built SoC that will power the phone's AI and machine learning on-device, enabling better photography with its triple-camera system, improved speech recognition, and tons of new experiences.
Android 12 is coming: Here's the latest info on when your phone will get it
The official Android 12 beta is winding down, and the betas for other Android OEMs are heating up. No company has announced an official release date for its phones yet, but we can extrapolate from its current schedule what to expect. Here's everything we know, including which phones will get Android 12.
Google Play Services is the new Android platform
Play Services started as a way to make sure all apps worked on all phones. Now it's something very different and very powerful in its own right.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review: Fixed focus
The Galaxy S21 Ultra offers the ultimate luxury experience, with four incredible cameras and an industry-leading display. It's a love letter to Samsung's most enthusiastic customers, and the addition of S Pen support may even draw in longtime Note loyalists.
The Google Pixel 5 is the best phone for taking photos, period
If you want the best Android camera, you should go with the Google Pixel 5. Many great options get close, though. So we've gathered a solid list to get you started.