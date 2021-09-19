The label shows the rated charging speeds for the 6 Pro, listing 5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W), 9V/3A (27W), and 11V/3A (33W). This would corroborate earlier reports that the Pixel 6 Pro may feature faster charging speeds than its predecessor, as first reported by 91Mobiles.

XDA-Developers appears to have gotten their hands on a regulatory label for the Pixel 6 Pro from the National Communications Commission in Taiwan, which is its equivalent to the FCC in the U.S.

Anticipation for the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro heats up as rumors continue to swirl about the upcoming Android flagships. The latest tidbit appears to all but confirm the reported charging speeds of the Pixel 6 Pro.

Based on this, it seems like Google's upcoming flagship may feature faster charging than many of the best Android phones from Samsung, most of which top out at 25W aside from a select few. It's not a huge lead, but every bit counts.

It's also rumored that Google is preparing to launch a new Pixel stand that would charge the Pixel 6 Pro at 23W. These faster would be helpful when trying to top up the phone's reported 5,000mAh battery.

That said, 33W wired charging is still roughly half that of many 2021 flagships like the OnePlus 9 Pro. Additionally, Samsung is reportedly increasing charging speeds in next year's Galaxy S22 series, so Google may not have a lead over it for very long.

XDA points out three models of the Pixel 6 Pro — GLU0G, G8V0U, and GF5KQ, only the first of which was certified by the Taiwanese agency. However, the other models will likely feature the same charging speeds. Between the three labels is a list of countries and regions such as the U.S., Canada, UK, European Union, Australia/New Zealand, Singapore, and Japan.

To the dismay of some, Google has already stated that it won't include a charger in the box, so you'll have to make use of adapters you may have lying around the house or check out some of the best USB-C chargers.