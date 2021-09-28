Last week, Brandon Lee from This is Tech Today gave us our first real-world look at Google's upcoming Pixel 6 Pro. Lee has now revealed a few more details about the upcoming Pixel 6 series phones in a new YouTube video.

According to Brandon Lee's sources, the Google Pixel 6 is going to retail for €649 in Europe, while the bigger Pixel 6 Pro will be priced at €899. While it looks like the Pixel 6 Pro will be nearly as expensive as the best Android phones from Samsung, the standard Pixel 6 may only be €20 more expensive than last year's Pixel 5.

The Pixel 6's black colorway will apparently be called "carbon," while the green option could be marketed as "fog." Aside from fog and carbon, the Pixel 6 is also expected to be offered in a few other fun colors, including a light orange option. The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to be offered in silver, gold, and "carbon" variants.

Along with the European pricing and color options, the source also claims that Google will unveil the Pixel 6 series on October 19. Both phones will apparently be released in the U.S. and a few other markets on October 28.

Google's Pixel 6 is rumored to come with a 6.4-inch display featuring FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 6 Pro could feature a bigger 6.7-inch display with a more impressive QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Both phones are expected to have a 50MP main camera, but only the Pro model will have a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom. Powering the two phones will be Google's in-house developed Tensor chipset.